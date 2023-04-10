Here’s the Trust god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Trust is a hand cannon that made its first appearance during the era of Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion as part of the new Gambit arsenal. Despite the lack of favor generally given toward 180 RPM hand cannons, Trust earned its spot as a player favorite thanks to its strong perk options. Now, with the release of Lightfall and Season of Defiance, Trust has finally returned to reclaim its throne—and its pool of perks looks stronger than ever.

The now-sunset Forsaken version of Trust may have had only 10 total perks to choose from, but the newly reissued Trust for Season of Defiance carries with it the more modern pool of 24 perks common for playlist weapons. While this does mean players will inevitably end up needing to play a lot of Gambit to get an ideal roll, the possibilities for both PvE and PvP builds are significantly expanded.

Whether it’s classics like Explosive Payload, Dragonfly, and Rampage or newer additions to the perk lineup like Incandescent, Trust has some fantastic potential in the current Destiny 2 sandbox. In future seasons, it will be possible to focus Gambit Engrams into Trust drops as well, which will make it significantly easier to land that five out of five god roll that you’re searching for.

If you’re daunted by the prospect of sifting through the sizeable perk list it carries, however, here are our picks for Trust’s god rolls in both PvE and PvP, as well as the best perks that you should be looking out for on your random drops.

Trust PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Smallbore

Smallbore Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds First perk: Opening Shot or Rapid Hit

Opening Shot or Rapid Hit Second perk: Explosive Payload or Rangefinder

One of the few disappointments with Trust’s reissue is that Explosive Payload and Dragonfly can no longer be run together, with both perks instead residing within the same perk column for its modern reincarnation. But Explosive Payload alone continues to be an excellent choice for 180 RPM hand cannons like Trust in PvP, adding the consistency and flinch bonus against enemy players which allows for this weaker archetype to hold its own in a matchup against more popular weapon choices.

Very few of the perks within Trust’s third column are particularly suited for an impactful PvP roll of the gun, which leaves Opening Shot and Rapid Hit as clear winners when it comes to how you build the weapon. Opening Shot gives you extra confidence in landing that crucial first shot in an engagement, and Rapid Hit can easily hit maximum reload speed stacks with Trust’s faster fire rate. It just comes down to what matters more to you, as both the barrel and magazine are best dedicated to increasing your range over other statistical benefits.

It’s difficult to recommend many other available perks for the Crucible specifically, but a well-tuned build with good ability synergy can benefit greatly from Golden Tricorn or Adrenaline Junkie in the fourth column. Both damage perks provide some significant boosts—most notably Golden Tricorn with a 50 percent damage increase if you successfully land both a weapon kill and ability kill in rapid succession.

Trust PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Smallbore

Smallbore Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag First perk: Stats For All or Rapid Hit

Stats For All or Rapid Hit Second perk: Rampage, Incandescent, or Explosive Payload

As is often the case, a PvE god roll for a Primary weapon like Trust is a lot more open to interpretation than its PvP equivalent. Trust has an excellent suite of perks in its fourth column that can impact its damage output in different ways, and the choice a player make comes down to what kind of synergy they aim to have between Trust and their subclass.

Incandescent is a proven king of the perk pool for players that are already rocking the Solar subclass, performing a similar role to Dragonfly but with the added benefit of utilizing Solar keywords that can work in tandem with Aspects and Fragments. If you aren’t using Solar though, classics such as Rampage, Explosive Payload, Dragonfly, or Golden Tricorn can be just as potent. Hand cannons aren’t hugely favorable in PvE at the moment, which means Trust is best suited to dealing with minor combatants instead of more powerful foes so any god roll should reflect that purpose.

The third column is similarly diverse in its offerings, but the package that Stats For All can offer through the simple requirement of shooting three targets in rapid succession is hard to beat. Range, stability, handling, and reload speed all get sizeable bumps for a 10-second window that gives you more than enough time to dispatch a group of enemies. But if you want something more traditional, Rapid Hit and Outlaw are still here to serve as classic reload speed perks in the same column.

While it is more niche, an argument could also be made for the prospective utility of Envious Assassin. If you’re more regularly using your Special weapon in combat, Envious Assassin’s passive ability to overflow the magazine might have a significant impact when you finally switch to Trust and have a bottomless well of bullets to work with.