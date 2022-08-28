Here is the complete King’s Fall loot table for Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall raid is a reprise of the Destiny raid released alongside the title’s The Taken King expansion. The overhauled version seems true to the original experience and only brings a few minor tweaks throughout encounters. Its loot pool also reprises a few weapons from the original raid with a pass to make them in line with the Destiny 2 sandbox, including perks such as Incandescent or Pugilist when applicable. The Exotic, Touch of Malice, is also available as a random drop from Oryx, the raid’s final boss.

In addition to Touch of Malice, six Legendary weapons can drop from King’s Fall, all with good perks and rare (if not outright unseen) combinations. The weapons cover a series of archetypes between them and bring a hefty perk pool worth chasing. Zaouli’s Bane, for instance, is a Solar 140rpm hand cannon, an archetype that had most of its representatives (outside of Garden of Salvation’s Ancient Gospel) removed from the loot pool. Doom of Chelchis also transports Firefly outside the Kinetic slot.

Luckily for players, there’s no dearth of loot in King’s Fall. Five encounters drop loot, the entrance (which isn’t an encounter per se but also drops loot), three secret chests throughout the raid, and a guaranteed Deepsight chest once a week by shooting symbols in the raid, similar to Vow of the Disciple. This means guardians have up to 10 chances to get loot on their first clear that week, with the first clear on each character bringing up to nine potential drops, and that’s before taking into account the challenges for the raid.

Though there is plenty of loot in King’s Fall, players will only get weapon or armor drops in their first clear of the week per character, with the guaranteed Deepsight puzzle offering only one weekly chance per account. Here is all the loot that can drop from King’s Fall in Destiny 2. We’ll update this post if any changes are made or in the case of any inaccuracies.

Full King’s Fall loot table in Destiny 2