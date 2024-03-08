The Prophet is a hard-hitting contender for Stasis weaponry in Destiny 2, especially if you score its god roll. This Trials of Osiris scout rifle has plenty to offer, potentially making PvP and PvE players alike farm for it.

Its stacked perk pool is naturally one of many factors behind the Prophet’s greatness. It’s a great choice for Stasis builds, but it has excellent perks at your disposal even if you’re not wielding ice. This weapon also borrows the Aggressive Frame archetype from the captivating Long Arm from Spire of the Watcher (and the far less captivating Last Rite, the season 21 ritual weapon).

Here are our god rolls for the Prophet in Destiny 2 for both activity types.

The Prophet PvE and PvE god rolls in Destiny 2

The Prophet PvE god roll:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake , Polygonal Rifling,

, Polygonal Rifling, Mag: Flared Magwell or Tactical Mag

or Tactical Mag Third column: Demolitionist , Rapid Hit, or Outlaw

, Rapid Hit, or Outlaw Fourth column: Headstone, Explosive Payload, or Kill Clip

The Prophet PvP god roll:

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling , Arrowhead Brake, or Polygonal Rifling

, Arrowhead Brake, or Polygonal Rifling Mag: Accurized Rounds

Third column: Keep Away or Rapid Hit (Honorable mention: Hip-Fire Grip)

or Rapid Hit (Honorable mention: Hip-Fire Grip) Fourth column: Kill Clip (Honorable mention: Explosive Payload)

The Prophet PvE god roll: Best perks and breakdown

There’s a lot to make PvE players happy in The Prophet. This Stasis scout has a stacked perk pool with some classic perks up for grabs and a few options that work well with all subclasses.

Demolitionist, Rapid Hit, and Outlaw are our three top picks for the perks in the third column. Demolitionist’s free grenade energy is hard to pass up on any subclass, but it’s priceless with Stasis builds since they generally rely on grenades. Rapid Hit and Outlaw, on the other hand, are par for the course and rank at the top of most god rolls for some weapon types.

The Prophet and the Summoner, two weapons you don’t want to miss. Image via Bungie

We landed on Demolitionist for our god roll because of its general utility. For pure gunplay, however, Rapid Hit and Outlaw are pretty much as good as it gets. Rapid Hit gets bonus points on higher-end content, since you can get mileage out of it without needing to get kills. Demolitionist is the flavor pick, and getting a roll with this perk rarely makes guardians sad.

In the fourth column, Headstone works perfectly for Stasis builds—though, much like Demolitionist, it’s a welcome choice regardless of whatever subclass you’re using. Headstone makes this weapon feel much more unique, so it’s our top pick, but its competition is nothing to disregard either.

Explosive Payload is a free damage bump in PvE, while Kill Clip grants a bigger bonus on an on-kill trigger. The former works better in difficult activities such as Grandmasters, where enemies take longer to die, but Kill Clip makes it easy to rack up damage in content where enemies die more quickly.

Golden Tricorn also provides a huge damage buff, especially if you get a matching ability kill after a weapon kill. Stasis isn’t the best subclass for this, though, since grenades rarely activate this perk. It’s a godsend if you can get enough uptime on it, but it’s rare enough that Kill Clip may generally suit you better. There isn’t much of a wrong choice here, as long as you’re making the most of what you have.

The Prophet PvP god roll: Best perks and breakdown

There’s quite a bit for PvP in the Prophet’s god roll, too—and these perks double as great PvE choices if you can’t get your hands on more copies.

Keep Away will give you even more range on a weapon that already has tremendous power to fight at a distance, making the Prophet excel even more at its strengths. Rapid Hit, as usual, is hardly a bad choice, especially on scout rifles. The extra stability can help your shots hit the target, and the bonus reload speed is useful for refilling your magazine during/after an engagement.

If you’d rather shoot without aiming down sights, though, Hip-Fire Grip could be a good choice in this particular weapon if you don’t need to fight from afar. The perk has some good synergy with the Tex Balanced Stock origin trait when you can activate Tex after a few shots. This isn’t our first pick (especially since we prefer to aim down sights), but it’s effective enough to work in its space. You can pair this with Offhand Strike if you want to double down on hip-firing, though that’s a bit more circumstantial and relies heavily on a specific playstyle. It has the potential to be effective enough that we have to mention it, but it’s also too circumstantial to rank at the top of our god roll for general use.

The fourth column also relies on tried-and-true perks: Kill Clip and Explosive Payload round out our god roll, and for good reason. Kill Clip grants you a hefty bonus increase, which helps take down most enemies much faster if you can land crits. Explosive Payload, on the other hand, grants you some extra flinch, which might help make opponents miss.