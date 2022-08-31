Destiny 2 fans are losing their minds over Seasons of Plunder, with new activity Ketchcrash their main focus. Bungie’s incredibly detailed playlist gets players to walk the plank and tackle pirate captains, all while working under the Kell of Darkness, Eramis.

Guardians are enjoying Ketchcrash so much that they’re pouring onto /r/DestinytheGame to show their appreciation.

One die-hard fan, “BC1207,” who started the original thread, went to the forums to praise the devs for providing such an exciting activity: “I wanted to make this post to show my appreciation for the new activity and to congratulate the folks at Bungie on their work.”

This post then exploded with approval and admiration for Bungie, with hundreds of comments detailing their positive experience. Guardians are so happy with the playlist that they want to see it become permanent too.

Other players noted the activities’ fun and chaotic gameplay as a highlight.

Image via Bungie

The six-player offensive activity sees Guardians go below decks to destroy walkers, tanks and security optics along the way to lead them to two boss fights.

Aye-I and Ransaaks are the two bosses players will have to take down in order to complete the mission.

Destiny 2 seems to be on a course correction now, in more ways than one. Bungie caught a lot of negative flack after the removal of expansions players had already purchased. At the time, the company blaming technical reasons for their removal

The devs realized the error of their ways, and sought fit to redeem their mistake by no longer removing any Destiny 2 expansions.