A Destiny fan made an incredible tribute statue to late Zavala voice actor—and it’s free to download and 3D print

The tributes for the late Lance Reddick, Hollywood star and voice of Destiny 2’s Commander Zavala, are continuing to pour in after the news of his sudden passing last week.

While many players paid their respects by kneeling or emoting by Zavala in his in-game location, one Destiny fan went the extra mile and designed a special statue model—and it’s absolutely beautiful.

"Per Audacia Ad Astra, Commander"



The 3D figurine paying tribute @lancereddick has been released to the community. Reddick played an integral role to our Destiny experience and I hope I’ve done justice to his memory.



The thread contains the link is but first a few notes: pic.twitter.com/k1qZC3c68A — Artdeck (@ArtDeckNL) March 20, 2023

The statue looks like it could very easily be placed in-game. It features Zavala holding a Titan shield, with the front text reading “Lance Reddick, Our Commander, Per Audacia Ad Astra,” the latter of which translates to “through boldness to the stars.”

The back of the statue features a message to Reddick himself, who voiced Zavala since the very beginning of the franchise starting back in 2014.

“Dear Lance Reddick, On behalf of the entire Destiny community, I want to express our gratitude for your hard work and contributions to the game,” the back of the statue reads. “Your portrayal of Commander Zavala was particularly memorable, and you made us feel like we were fighting alongside a true hero. Your dedication to the role and your willingness to engage with the community have made you a beloved figure in the Destiny universe.”

“While we are deeply saddened by the news of your passing, we want you to know that your legacy in the game will live on forever,” it continues. “We will miss your voice, your presence, and your talent. You have left an indelible mark on our hearts, and we will forever be grateful for everything you have done for us.

“Rest in peace, Lance Reddick. You will be deeply missed.”

Reddick was just 60 years old. He can be seen in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 this weekend playing his recurring role as the memorable Charon. The model can be downloaded for free on ArtDeck’s CGTrader page.