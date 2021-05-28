Destiny 2’s Stasis is getting a big-time PvP nerf in next week’s update

Destiny 2’s newest subclass element, Stasis, has been wreaking havoc in the Crucible since it launched alongside Beyond Light this past fall.

The ability to freeze an opponent in place is fun when you’re on the giving side of it. But standing there, frozen, while the enemy laughs and finishes you off is about as unfun as it gets in PvP. Bungie knows it and the developer is working on a big update to nerf Stasis in PvP.

The update hits next week, in fact, and Bungie said it was originally supposed to launch next season. But the Stasis problem in Crucible is so dire that the team felt the need to push it as soon as possible to help mitigate the situation.

“We’re still hard at work on additional ability changes that will launch in Seasons 15 and 16, but we wanted to get these Stasis changes into players hands sooner rather than later,” gameplay designer Eric Smith said.

There are sweeping changes to almost every Stasis ability across all three classes, but the big one is that non-Super freezes have had their length reduced to 1.35 seconds. Overall, the list of changes looks promising to bring Stasis in line with the other subclasses.

A sneak peek at the patch notes can be viewed below and the update will go live next Thursday, June 3.

General Stasis

Stasis Freeze

Reduced duration of all non-Super freezes vs. players to 1.35s. Note: This freeze is too short to break out of, so breaking out is now only possible when frozen by a Super.

Reduced Special-weapon, Heavy-weapon, and Light-ability bonus damage vs. frozen players from +50% to +5%.

Stasis Slow

No longer reduces weapon accuracy. Now increases weapon flinch when under fire.

No longer suppresses class ability and air moves (e.g., Icarus Dash). Known issue: The Stormcaller’s Ionic Blink is still suppressed when slowed. We plan to address this in a future release.

Reduced movement speed penalty while slowed by ~20%.

Whisper of Hedrons Fragment

No longer increases weapon damage after freezing.

Now increases weapon stability, weapon aim assist, Mobility, Resilience, and Recovery after freezing.

Whisper of Rime Fragment

No longer provides overshield while in Super.

Coldsnap Grenade

Seeker no longer tracks targets after initial target acquisition.

Increased arming duration before seeker spawns from 0.3s to 0.8s.

Reduced detonation radius vs. players from 3m to 1.5m.

Now bounces off walls and detonates on the ground.

Titan Behemoth

Shiver Strike

Reduced flight speed and distance.

Reduced knockback vs. players.

Removed slow detonation on player impact.

Cryoclasm

Now requires the Titan to sprint for 1.25s before activation when not in Super.

Removed cooldown.

Howl of the Storm

Reduced angle of initial freezing/damage cone.

Reduced crystal-creation freezing radius.

Slowed down sequence of crystal formation to allow victims more opportunity to escape.

Now spawns a small crystal on walls if performed into walls.

Glacial Quake

Reduced heavy slam vertical freeze range vs. players.

Reduced damage resistance from 50% to 47%.

Hunter Revenant

Withering Blade

Reduced slow duration vs. players from 2.5s to 1.5s.

Reduced Whisper of Durance slow-duration extension vs. players from 2s to 0.5s.

Reduced damage vs. players from 65 to 45 (after one bounce reduced further to 30).

Reduced projectile speed by 10%.

Reduced tracking after bouncing off a wall.

Winter’s Shroud

Reduced slow duration vs. players from 2.5s to 1.5s.

Reduced Whisper of Durance slow-duration extension vs. players from 2s to 0.5s.

Touch of Winter

Coldsnap seeker no longer has increased movement speed or travel distance.

Coldsnap seeker now spawns a small Stasis crystal on detonation.

Warlock Shadebinder

Penumbral Blast

Reduced tracking and proximity detonation size and tracking vs. players.

Reduced freeze radius vs. players when impacting the environment from 2.7m to 1.5m.

Iceflare Bolts

Seeker now only chains once when spawned from a player shatter.

Winter’s Wrath