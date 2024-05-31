Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion key art with The Witness in the background and three guardians at the front.
Image via Bungie
Category:
Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s resident lore expert premieres expansive, 10-hour video detailing entire story leading up to The Final Shape

There's plenty of time to watch it in chapters before the DLC releases.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: May 31, 2024 12:32 pm

Byf has done it again. But this time, it may be the Destiny 2 lore YouTuber’s magnum opus.

Recommended Videos

My name is Byf, Destiny 2‘s top YouTuber when it comes to exploring, detailing, and celebrating the game universe’s layered and deep lore, just uploaded “The Complete Story of Destiny,” a nearly 10-hour epic that explains everything on record that has happened within the main storyline from the very beginning.

Byf has done this before previous major expansions, but now, this latest chapter includes recent events, along with new events in the past that have come to light. It’s currently live-premiering on YouTube now, but once done, the video is longer than a normal work shift in America.

The length of the video discusses everything from the beginnings of The Witness, the origins of the Hive, Cabal, and other major characters like Rhulk before getting into the recap of Destiny’s in-game storylines.

Some of the video is voice-acted, other parts use cutscenes, and many of them use beautiful artwork done by various artists, narrated by Byf’s buttery voice throughout. It’s about as good as anyone can expect or hope to find, and may as well be considered official with how well-made it is.

It can’t be understated how impressive and exhaustive an undertaking such as this video is. It’s been made over several years, with multiple collaborators, all passionate about the game and the storyline baked into it by Bungie’s writers over the past decade-plus. It’s a piece of art to be admired and appreciated, especially if you’re excited about the DLC.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will be released on June 4, so there are still several days left to sit down with some popcorn and beverages and enjoy this epic, collaborative work of art by Byf and a team of other passionate creators.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Destiny 2’s 12 best weapons to farm before The Final Shape
Three guardians stand in a tunnel staring at Darkness architecture in The Final Shape in Destiny 2.
Three guardians stand in a tunnel staring at Darkness architecture in The Final Shape in Destiny 2.
Three guardians stand in a tunnel staring at Darkness architecture in The Final Shape in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s 12 best weapons to farm before The Final Shape
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres May 31, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2, Dungeons & Dragons team up for The Final Shape in mega nerd-collab
Destiny 2 Guardians in their DnD armor sets
Destiny 2 Guardians in their DnD armor sets
Destiny 2 Guardians in their DnD armor sets
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2, Dungeons & Dragons team up for The Final Shape in mega nerd-collab
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 30, 2024
Read Article Bungie acknowledges Destiny 2: The Final Shape leaks: ‘Extremely difficult’ when ‘hard work is leaked early’
Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion key art with The Witness in the background and three guardians at the front.
Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion key art with The Witness in the background and three guardians at the front.
Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion key art with The Witness in the background and three guardians at the front.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Bungie acknowledges Destiny 2: The Final Shape leaks: ‘Extremely difficult’ when ‘hard work is leaked early’
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Destiny 2’s 12 best weapons to farm before The Final Shape
Three guardians stand in a tunnel staring at Darkness architecture in The Final Shape in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s 12 best weapons to farm before The Final Shape
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres May 31, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2, Dungeons & Dragons team up for The Final Shape in mega nerd-collab
Destiny 2 Guardians in their DnD armor sets
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2, Dungeons & Dragons team up for The Final Shape in mega nerd-collab
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 30, 2024
Read Article Bungie acknowledges Destiny 2: The Final Shape leaks: ‘Extremely difficult’ when ‘hard work is leaked early’
Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion key art with The Witness in the background and three guardians at the front.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Bungie acknowledges Destiny 2: The Final Shape leaks: ‘Extremely difficult’ when ‘hard work is leaked early’
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 30, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.