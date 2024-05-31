Destiny 2’s resident lore expert premieres expansive, 10-hour video detailing entire story leading up to The Final Shape

Byf has done it again. But this time, it may be the Destiny 2 lore YouTuber’s magnum opus.

My name is Byf, Destiny 2‘s top YouTuber when it comes to exploring, detailing, and celebrating the game universe’s layered and deep lore, just uploaded “The Complete Story of Destiny,” a nearly 10-hour epic that explains everything on record that has happened within the main storyline from the very beginning.

Byf has done this before previous major expansions, but now, this latest chapter includes recent events, along with new events in the past that have come to light. It’s currently live-premiering on YouTube now, but once done, the video is longer than a normal work shift in America.

The length of the video discusses everything from the beginnings of The Witness, the origins of the Hive, Cabal, and other major characters like Rhulk before getting into the recap of Destiny’s in-game storylines.

Some of the video is voice-acted, other parts use cutscenes, and many of them use beautiful artwork done by various artists, narrated by Byf’s buttery voice throughout. It’s about as good as anyone can expect or hope to find, and may as well be considered official with how well-made it is.

It can’t be understated how impressive and exhaustive an undertaking such as this video is. It’s been made over several years, with multiple collaborators, all passionate about the game and the storyline baked into it by Bungie’s writers over the past decade-plus. It’s a piece of art to be admired and appreciated, especially if you’re excited about the DLC.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will be released on June 4, so there are still several days left to sit down with some popcorn and beverages and enjoy this epic, collaborative work of art by Byf and a team of other passionate creators.

