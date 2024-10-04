Destiny 2’s oft-overlooked raid is finally getting reprised

Among multiple sandbox changes coming to Destiny 2 next week with Revenant, the long-forgotten raid, Garden of Salvation, will finally get a weapon update. Bungie gave us a preview of what we can expect from the reprised loot pool.

In This Week In Destiny blog post on Oct. 3, Bungie revealed Garden of Salvation is getting reprised weapons in the upcoming Destiny 2 Episode, featuring new perks, elements, and Deepsight versions so you can craft them. Every week, Hawthorne will offer a quest that grants a Deepsight weapon, much like the O Deepsight Mine quest for Last Wish. Bungie said it still wants to “reward invested players with great weapons that can be crafted,” despite shifting focus back on attunement and chasing god rolls with seasonal weapons.

Another reason to visit Hawthorne. Image via Bungie

The Ancient Gospel Void hand cannon will no longer be Solar but Void. Sacred Provenance Kinetic pulse rifle is getting Demolitionist in column three and one of the best PvE perks for Kinetic weapons in column four, Kinetic Tremors. Reckless Oracle Void auto rifle is getting Destabilizing Rounds in column three and Paracausal Affinity in column four. Omniscient Eye solar sniper rifle is getting Fourth Times the Charm and Precision Instrument perk combination. These are only some of the weapons and perk combinations, and we can likely expect more new perks on all Garden of Salvation weapons.

This update comes alongside an extensive list of balancing changes and many other new and returning weapons, like the first-of-its-kind Stasis glaive. Other notable weapons returning include the Bygones pulse rifle, PLUG ONE.1 fusion rifle, and Archon’s Thunder machine gun, now a Stasis weapon.

