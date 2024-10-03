Destiny 2 is finally giving players a new Stasis glaive and other unique weapons next week

Destiny 2 fans have been asking for a Stasis-aligned glaive since this archetype released in 2022’s The Witch Queen, and Bungie is finally delivering with Revenant, its next episode. The weapon is hardly the only one worth chasing, however, thanks to a litany of other unique firearms to use.

In a blog post today, the studio showed off a slew of new weapons coming to Destiny 2 once Revenant launches next Tuesday. The long-anticipated Stasis glaive will be released in the form of Rake Angle, which will be available in the Nightfall pool. The new glaive should feel similar to Judgment of Kelgorath (Season of the Seraph), the first Legendary to use that frame.

Like this, but with ice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there was never a bad time to add a Stasis glaive that uses green bricks, Episode Revenant feels like an appropriate occasion. The season will bring a plethora of weapons aligned to the dark-blue element and a bevy of Artifact mods. This also marks the first time you can use a glaive in your Kinetic slot, opening up a lot more loadout options and potentially setting the precedent to see this weapon family dealing Strand or Kinetic damage.

Since Revenant is Stasis-focused, Rake Angle might come with Chill Clip, a near-universally requested perk that slows enemies with shots fired from the top half of the magazine. And with the new armament in the Nightfall pool, guardians who are brave enough to try Grandmasters can get an Adept version of it.

Requests for a Stasis glaive have been so common that r/Destinythegame, the largest Destiny subreddit, added them to a list of overused topics less than a year after The Witch Queen. Bungie half-delivered on them with Lightfall, which offered the heavy Winterbite Exotic. It’s not exactly what fans expected, however.

Rake Angle will become available in the Nightfall pool after Revenant kicks off next Tuesday. Since Nightfall rewards have a weekly rotation, however, it’s hard to pinpoint an exact date it will be the featured weapon. Players should still have a couple of opportunities to farm it with episodes being longer than seasons.

