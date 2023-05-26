Destiny 2’s latest infinite Legendary Shards glitch will probably be patched soon, so abuse it while you can

Run, don’t walk, to your console or PC and get ready to get rich, Guardians: There’s a new Legendary Shards glitch in Destiny 2.

This one involves grabbing one of the new Exotic armor quests from Ikora Rey in the Tower, getting it to a certain quest step, deleting the quest, and then reaping the benefits. It’s clearly a bug, not a feature, so Bungie will be disabling it soon.

The dupe glitch was discovered and posted by YouTuber Divide. At time of writing, the video has only been up for a little over an hour, so there’s still time to take advantage of it and grab what you can before Bungie stops Guardians in their tracks.

Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Grab one of the exotic quests from Ikora, it doesn’t matter which one.

Follow the quest steps until step four.

Go back to Ikora, interact with her, but back out before claiming the armor.

Open your menu and abandon the quest.

Interact with Ikora again, and you can claim the exotic armor infinitely.

Dismantle the exotics over and over again for free Legendary Shards.

As Divide said, go out there and get rich, Guardians. But, as this has happened in the past before, the glitch will likely be fixed by Bungie, probably disabling the quest before the day is done, so make sure to take advantage while you still can.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep began this week and will run through the end of August.

