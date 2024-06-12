Forgot password
Destiny 2 Echoes new character reaching hand toward screen.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bungie
Destiny 2’s latest Episode further hints at what Codename Frontiers might be

It's all in the name.
Edward Strazd
The Codename Frontiers is the next big thing for Destiny 2 after the first three Episodes end. Not much is known about the project, but the game gives plenty of hints that in year 11, Guardians will journey beyond Sol.

The latest hint is in one of the cutscenes of Episode: Echoes, which kicked off in Destiny 2 on June 11. During the main quest, there’s a cinematic where Saint-14 talks about his dream to explore the universe with Osiris. He talks about how, all this time, everything was about the fight with the Witness. And now that the battle is won, the future is ours again.

Look from space at Earth and the Traveler above it
New worlds await. Image via Bungie

“Perhaps one day, after the City is safe… Osiris and I will return to a dream we thought we’d lost forever. To make our own exodus into the stars… and explore the universe, together.” During this quote, you can see multiple large ships preparing to head off into the unknown.

Players on Reddit also brought up several other hints we’ve encountered throughout Destiny 2. On is the Exohelian Exotic ship’s flavor text: “Someday, we will see the skies of worlds outside Sol’s reach.” Others mentioned Savathun’s two truths two lies game from the Witch Queen expansion.

A more relevant hint might be related to the final Episode of the year, Heresy. “Seeing as in the Heresy, we’re going to the Dreadnought to act as ‘Navigators’ as the vidoc said, we’re likely going to be going to different parts of the universe with the Dreadnought,” one player speculated.

In a developer insight post on June 10, Bungie mentioned the Episodes will share new perspectives and characters while also tying up some loose ends. Once that’s done, it only makes sense to venture to new worlds, and the name Frontiers fits really well with this.

