Destiny 2’s Hawthorne, clans finally getting reworked in The Final Shape

It’s time to get the clan back together, for real this time. Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion will finally bring a long-needed rework to Suraya Hawthorne and clans.

Bungie says the changes coming to Hawthorne will hopefully “breathe some life into the system and encourage players to play with their clanmates.” Said system has only had minor incentive to utilize since its inception in Destiny 2.

She’s finally useful. Image via Bungie

Hawthorne will join some of her other vendor pals in the Tower by now having a reputation track, as seen above, allowing players to rank up with her by earning clan reputation via activity completion. Higher difficulty activities will give more progress, as will playing with clanmates, which will give “a large bonus” to progression.

Clan bounties are also being reworked. The weekly Nightfall bounty will no longer require clan level six to claim, and there will also be two new bounties: one for seasonal content and one for dungeons, all of which will grant clan reputation. All clan XP will be getting reworked “to be more consistent along with some XP source tuning,” Bungie said.

The set of available clan perks have “gotten a little stale,” according to Bungie, so those will also be getting a rework and refresh. The new clan perks will be as follows:

Clan level two: “Live Fire Sale” Raid Banners sold from Hawthorne cost less.

Clan level three: “Bountiful Bounties” The first clan bounty completed each week grants an Exotic engram.

Clan level four: “Of Hawks and Pigeons” Raid Rotator Challenges grant Spoils of Conquest. Trials wins grant additional Trials reputation.

Clan level five: “Weapon Ritualist” Earn bonus crafted weapon XP from completing ritual playlist activities.

Clan level six: “Alloy Completionist” Completing all clan challenges in a week grants an Ascendant Alloy.



The Hawthorne vendor and clan reworks will both be live alongside The Final Shape expansion, which launches on June 4—complete with a new raid launching shortly after.

