Destiny 2’s excellent Beyond Light expansion is free this month for PlayStation Plus members

One of Destiny 2’s best expansions will be free this month on PlayStation Plus, Sony announced today.

PlayStation revealed its lineup of free offerings for the subscription service today, and the headliner is Destiny 2: Beyond Light. The 2020 DLC will make a great offering for PS5 and PS4 players who may be interested in the upcoming Lightfall expansion at the end of this month.

Beyond Light features missions in a story campaign, a raid, a full suite of weapons and armor, and the biggest prize of all, access to the icy Stasis subclass of Darkness powers. Guardians can freeze, slow, and shatter their enemies with the subclass, which was the first new elemental class added to Destiny in its history.

Guardians can get another new subclass power, Strand, when Destiny 2: Lightfall releases on PS5, PS4, and other platforms on Feb. 28.

February’s PS Plus offerings also include Evil Dead: The Game, OlliOlliWorld, and Mafia: Definitive Edition, which will be free to download starting on Feb. 7 until March 6.

Sony also revealed that the PlayStation Plus Collection, originally offered as a benefit to the base service for PS5 users, will be ending in May.

“On May 9, the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be offered,” Sony said. “If you haven’t redeemed the titles in this collection yet, you can still do so until May 9, which will enable you to access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member. “