Destiny 2 The Dawning Event 2021 start and end dates

The spirit of Christmas is officially back for Destiny 2 fans with the game’s annual Dawning Event.

Players are invited to complete recipes to bake cookies for Eva Levante, and who can say no to a once-a-year favor? There’s more to enjoy throughout the event, but there may not be enough time to check out everything if you also have a busy schedule.

The Dawning Event 2021 will come to an end on Jan. 4, 2022, meaning Eva Levante will be packing up her Holiday Oven at the beginning of the new year. A decent majority of the player base can shift their focus to finding all the needed ingredients to bake all the cookies then, since the event doesn’t come back until the following year’s holiday season.

Players also unlock seasonal rewards like Sparrows and Ships, alongside Christmas-themed armor ornaments during the event. Most of the rewards that you can get from seasonal events like The Dawning tend to be exclusive, and become almost impossible to obtain once the event wraps up.

You can check out all the cookie recipes and the ingredients you’ll need to bake them here.