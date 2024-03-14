Destiny 2 teases enhanced perks coming to non-craftable weapons in The Final Shape

Since the introduction of weapon crafting in The Witch Queen, some of Destiny 2’s best perks have been tied to the system. That seems set to change when The Final Shape launches on June 4. According to Bungie, when it drops, weapons added in Update 7.3.5 will be “retroactively enhanceable.”

The announcement came via today’s This Week in Destiny blog, where the developers recognized that Destiny 2 players “want more access” to enhanced versions of perks. The Weapons team remained coy about the full extent of the changes coming to the weapon sandbox in The Final Shape, but they did reveal the new and reprised guns in activities like the Prophecy dungeon are the first non-craftable drops to (eventually) receive enhanced perks.

Dungeon loot will be even more valuable in the future with access to enhancements. Image via Bungie

This extends to everything from the three current Guardian Games weapons to Iron Banner, but the method with which these guns can be enhanced in the future remains a mystery. Before now, enhanced perks were exclusively available on weapons players could craft. Craftable guns only account for a small portion of Destiny 2’s full arsenal of gear, and in many cases, non-craftable guns that couldn’t access enhanced perks were left uncompetitive.

There’s no greater example of this than the Incandescent perk. It’s a go-to pick on crafted weapons where players can enhance it, but the default version of the perk is commonly skipped over. If future releases of non-craftable weapons have a path toward accessing those enhancements, they will be more worth the time investment to farm for.

Here’s the full list of guns that will be retroactively enhanceable with the release of The Final Shape on June 4:

Prophecy Dungeon Prosecutor Adjudicator Relentless Judgment Darkest Before A Sudden Death

Trials of Osiris The Summoner The Prophet

Iron Banner Tusk of the Boar Multimach CCX

Nightfall Strikes Wild Style The Slammer

Guardian Games Taraxippos The Title Hullabaloo



This gives players even more reason to be grinding for the guns’ god rolls, which they should be doing anyway when weapons like the Adjudicator SMG from Prophecy and the reprised perk pool for The Summoner auto rifle are some of the best in Destiny 2 right now.

