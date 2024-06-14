Destiny 2 streamer goes viral for losing raid loot after being hilariously trolled by 6-year-old son

Destiny 2’s new raid, Salvation’s Edge, is one of the most difficult in the series’ history thanks to challenging puzzle mechanics. But there is loot at the end of the battle—at least, for most gamers.

Twitch streamer and longtime Destiny veteran Gothalion learned a harsh lesson about loot, children, and Steam account sharing while finishing up Salvation’s Edge on June 13, and the clip he posted from the moment is blowing up on Twitter/X.

In the clip, Gothalion and his raid team just finished defeating the raid’s final boss and were seconds away from receiving high-tier, endgame loot, including the possibility of the powerful new raid exotic, Euphony. But that’s where things went terribly wrong.

Gothalion’s game appears to crash as Destiny 2 closes completely. Flabbergasted, he re-opened Steam to find a message that said his account was “logged in on another computer already playing Bluey: The Videogame.”

It was at that moment he knew he may have messed up, realizing that his six-year-old son had logged in on another device and began playing the children’s game, which forced Destiny 2 to quit.

As Gothalion read the message out loud, his raid team burst into laughter, creating a truly hilarious moment and one that he immediately shared online. The streamer went on to call the inadvertent troll by his son “the funniest fucking thing that he’s done,” and gestured that he might submit the clip for Movie of The Week, a weekly award on Bungie’s blog.

“My son Brad is six, he’s becoming increasingly tech savvy and loves a lot of the game genres I do,” Gothalion later said. “He DOES have access to his own PC and family share Steam account but for whatever reason he B-lined to my PC in the house today. CHAOS.”

Kudos to Brad for the funny moment, because he’s got some impeccable comedic timing. At time of writing, the clip has over 584,000 views and 10,000 likes on Twitter/X.

