‘Flagship game btw’: Destiny 2 Revenant just released and players can’t believe how short Act 1 is

Destiny 2 Episode Revenant’s first Act kicked off on Oct. 8, and as Bungie promised, it allows you to complete its entire story in one go. Unfortunately, you don’t need more than one go to finish the story in the first place.

You can complete the entire questline of Revenant’s first Act in under an hour, which left many Destiny 2 players frustrated with the lack of story content. “The entirety of Act 1 was less than an hour. You have to be fucking joking?” a player wrote in a Reddit thread on Oct.8.

At least it doesn’t waste time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many agreed that the story missions themselves are lackluster, too. From Eramis’s slow movement in the opening mission to holoprojector messages that should’ve been in-person, many things break the story’s immersion. The last mission, for example, takes place on the reprised Kell’s Grave map featured in the new Onslaught: Salvation. The whole mission is talking with NPCs, shooting a few enemies, and delivering one carriable.

The good news is that the seasonal questline doesn’t have filler quest steps, like playing the seasonal activity or doing chores (apart from a few short Fieldwork missions). “Honestly, it beats a bunch of dialogue broken up by ‘hey go do the seasonal activity again. and then again. and then another time. and then do it next week too,'” another player noted.

Even though the Act’s story is already over, there are still things to look forward to. The new dungeon, Vesper’s Host, releases on Oct. 11 with the contest mode and an official Dungeon Race for the first time. Anyone who completes the dungeon in contest mode will get the iconic Ice Breaker Exotic sniper rifle, guaranteed. There are also reprised Garden of Salvation weapons and plenty of seasonal ones to grind.

