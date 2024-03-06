Destiny 2 players rip ‘greedy’ Bungie for restricting new armor set behind paywall

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Destiny 2 players are upset about microtransactions in the Eververse store.

Recommended Videos

When Destiny 2′s new update went live on March 5 alongside the Guardian Games event, players immediately noticed a new armor set in the Eververse store, alongside new gear themed around the classic Exotic rocket launcher, Gjallarhorn. And they were excited for it, until they saw the pricing.

Nice armor, but at what cost? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The full set of gear, including armor sets for all three classes, plus a shader, ship, Ghost, ornament for the Thunderlord LMG, and new Skimmer vehicle, are all only available for Silver, which a currency you have to buy for real money. And there are no options for purchasing them with Bright Dust, a currency you can earn by playing the game.

Many took issue with this fact, especially for the armor set, because previous seasonal armor sets were available for Bright Dust in addition to Silver—but now you can only get it by spending real money. And the gamers voiced their opinions loudly, across several Reddit threads and social media.

“Not selling for Bright Dust isn’t going to get me to fork over cash money, Bungo!” said one angry player. “All your accomplishing is pissing me off at a time when I’m on the fence about buying Final Shape.”

The Gjallarhorn-themed armor costs 1,500 Silver, or about $15, for each class—meaning players looking to gear up each of their characters would need to shell out $45 without the option of using Bright Dust to get it. It’s especially problematic considering this hasn’t been the case before.

But not all players are annoyed by the pricing of optional, cosmetic-only content. “These [complaints] get so old,” one player said. “If I like the set I buy it. I don’t like the set? I don’t buy it. I’ll support the game I enjoy playing.”

Fortunately, the current Guardian Games armor set is available for 6,000 Bright Dust. But that’s not enough to satiate the playerbase that’s grown increasingly frustrated with Destiny 2’s reliance on the Eververse store over recent years.