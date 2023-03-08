Destiny 2 players really seem to hate this week’s Nightfall Strike, and there’s one specific reason why

The first weekly reset in the Destiny 2 Lightfall era has brought a Nightfall Strike that many players seem to be unhappy with, according to a number of social media posts.

Two very popular threads on the Destiny Reddit page popped up since the weekly reset on Tuesday, and an overwhelming majority of players commenting within them are in agreement that this week’s Nightfall is oppressively difficult.

This week’s Nightfall Strike is Heist Battlegrounds: Mars, one of the game’s newest activities from last season’s Season of the Seraph seasonal Battlegrounds playlist. And it does not have too many fans.

“This is the least shocking news of all time,” one commenter said. “It was already the hardest heist by last season and now it has modifiers and a higher power cap.”

Another commenter said that they already disliked the heist, saying that they “skipped it every time it rolled in the playlist.”

Heist Battlegrounds: Mars is quite a difficult activity, made even harder and more time-consuming now that it contains the normal Nightfall Strike enemies like Barrier and Unstoppable Champions, and a higher Power difficulty level.

“Having infinitely spawning ads makes it all way harder than it needs to be, even on hero difficulty,” another top commenter said. “Also how is it that I can get fewer points in this Nightfall than in Proving Grounds last week even though there’s at least double the amount of ads?”

The final boss encounter room in the activity is challenging enough, but the infinitely spawning enemies only exacerbates the situation. It’s worth noting that Battlegrounds activities are a bit different from Strikes, so having it become a Nightfall Strike may have created this mismatch in difficulty levels that players expect.

Another one of the issues is that, since enemies can infinitely spawn in the activity, the score multiplier is lower. Players are rewarded with a Pinnacle gear drop at the highest possible Power level if they reach a certain score threshold, and many are finding it difficult, regardless of the several difficulty levels that the Nightfall currently offers.

Next week’s Nightfall Strike will be a topic of conversation if it ends up being another Battlegrounds activity rather than a traditional Strike.