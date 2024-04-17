Promotional art for the Into the Light update showing the Last City under siege, with three guardians defending it.
Destiny 2 players call one Into the Light feature the ‘dumbest decision Bungie’s made’

The update was almost perfect.
Scott Duwe
Published: Apr 17, 2024 04:10 pm

Destiny 2’s Into the Light update has been largely received well by its player base, aside from one massive flaw that’s so bad that some are wondering whether or not it was an oversight.

The wave-based Onslaught co-op PvE mode has been a big hit with gamers, but the inability to reset Reputation at its vendor Lord Shaxx has players scratching their heads at best and angry at worst.

End of Onslaught activity with the reward chest
Is it an oversight? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most other activity-specific vendors in Destiny 2 allow you to reset their Reputation level, allowing you to earn rewards once again. Not only does Shaxx not reset, but once you reach max level, you stop earning engrams, too. And players are fed up.

“I feel like the only way to get stray BRAVE Engrams being from the bounties now is absolutely shortsighted on Bungie’s part, same with not letting us reset our rank with Shaxx in the Hall of Champions, especially with how much loot we are going to be receiving in the next two weeks,” a player said in an April 17 Reddit post. “Can Bungie PLEASE reply to confirm if this was intentional or not, instead of having radio silence on the matter?”

The BRAVE arsenal of weapons, including all-time favorites like The Mountaintop, The Recluse, and many more, has brought players back in efforts to re-acquire these long-missing weapons and chase down the perfect roll for them.

But the grind slows to a halt once you hit max level for Shaxx Reputation in Into the Light. Earning additional items is possible, via the chest next to Shaxx that drops rewards with, but the leveling process up until hitting max level rewards both options at the same time.

Destiny 2 players, ever the conspiracy theorists, are blaming the developer for what some call a distinct decision.

“They always do this up front. It’s to slow early players down,” one player said. “They’ll ‘fix’ this issue in a few weeks and probably up the shiny drop rate when the player count is down again.” Meanwhile, another said it’s by “design aimed at maximizing FOMO.”

Whether purposeful or an accident, it’s unfortunate that the inability to reset progress to begin anew is drawing some attention away from an otherwise fun update ahead of The Final Shape’s release in June.

Best Warlock builds for Onslaught in Destiny 2
A Warlock and a Titan do battle with a Heavy Shank in Destiny 2's Onslaught mode.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Best Warlock builds for Onslaught in Destiny 2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 17, 2024
All Oracle locations in the Whisper mission in Destiny 2
One of the areas after the puzzles in Whisper, with Vex architecture mixing with the ground.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
All Oracle locations in the Whisper mission in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Apr 16, 2024
How to destroy all Taken Blights in Destiny 2's Whispers of the Taken quests
Open room of The Whisper mission in Destiny 2
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to destroy all Taken Blights in Destiny 2’s Whispers of the Taken quests
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Apr 16, 2024
