Destiny 2 players call Ghostbusters collab the ‘laziest’ one yet

Who ya gonna call? Other Redditors who are angry about Destiny 2’s new Ghostbusters collaboration, I guess.

Destiny 2 has added crossover cosmetics from multiple games at this point, including everything from Fortnite and God of War to The Witcher and Mass Effect. But this newest one, apparently, is crossing the line for some players.

Is this too much?

A Reddit post that went up not long after the collaboration was announced on March 11 featured one player voicing their displeasure with the Ghostbusters cosmetics because they ruin the immersion.

“It’s no secret Bungie likes collabs, having done past collabs with Fortnite, Assassin’s Creed, The Witcher, Mass Effect, etc.,” they said. “However, in each instance I feel like Bungie stuck closely to the ‘inspired by another realm’ motif, creating items that don’t detract from the Destiny aesthetic. For example, having never played Mass Effect, the Mass Effect items don’t strike me as anything different than the usual Destiny fare.”

Mass Effect, another sci-fi series where humans and aliens fight and also coexist in space and on Earth, is a natural fit. But is Ghostbusters too recognizable and different to fit in properly? Some think so.

“The latest Ghostbusters collab breaks that aesthetic,” they continued. “Pretty soon players will be flying around in the literal Ghostbusters van, or will pull out a ghost shaped like the trademarked Ghostbusters slime ghost. It’s the laziest collab yet, and I don’t think I’ll be able to take the game seriously if someone in my fireteam rolls up with one of these items on display. It’s like Destiny is slowly becoming Fortnite, and it’s a consequence of late-stage Bungie.”

Claims of Bungie’s impending demise aside, the Fortnite comparison is a bit more apt this time than it may have been before. An ECTO-1 ship and Slimer Ghost shell may end up feeling a bit out of place for some, but other players have pointed out it’s been going on for a while now.

“Dude, one of the standalone sparrows is a literal inflatable donut,” the player said. “Destiny gave up on in-universe cohesion a long time ago AND – Ghostbusters exists in our world, the world of Destiny is a far-flung future met with an apocalypse of universal scale. I would argue that the Ghostbusters movies existed in the Destiny reality before The Traveler, the Light, and the Golden Age. Having a vehicle inspired by a work of art that may or may not have existed in the world is perfectly lore acceptable.”

Mass Effect looks great in Destiny.

When it comes to Eververse items, however, it seems like controversy will always pop up within the player base. Recently, players ripped Bungie for paywalling seasonal armor ornaments.

As always, the option to not purchase the items is always there. But one has to wonder what the next collaboration in Bungie’s world may look like.