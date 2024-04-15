Destiny 2 players agree this Onslaught upgrade needs a major change

Shaxx built multiple defenses for us to defend the Last City in Destiny 2, but one significantly falls behind compared to the rest.

Among the three defenses available in the Onslaught activity in Destiny 2, Tripwires are, undoubtedly, the worst way to invest your Scrap. In a Reddit thread posted on April 14, a frustrated player wrote: “Im really trying to find a way to justify purchasing a tripwire over literally anything else. Why waste 1000 scrap when its so damn hard to get in the first place,” adding that post wave 20, even the lowest tier enemies can survive the Tripwire’s explosion.

Sweeper bots doing all the work out there. Image via Bungie

The OP suggested Tripwires should be cheaper and respawn every round to become a more viable defensive option. Even though Tripwires currently recharge on a timer, that timer is way too long at the first two upgrade levels. It can take multiple waves before the Tripwire can activate again, and by then, a wave of Cursed Thrall has likely already blown it to pieces. The only exception is if you max out the Tripwire because, at level three, its recharge rate is much quicker.

Many players agreed Tripwires are their last choice of defense in Onslaught. “We only buy trip wires on final area after everything else is maxed. Corner turrets are valuable because they help other areas but otherwise decoys are the answer,” one player wrote. Both Turrets and Decoys provide so much more value compared to Tripwries. And now that players have discovered you can heal damaged defenses with an ADU battery, there’s no reason to buy Tripwires unless Bungie buffs them somehow.

