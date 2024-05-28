A Hunter casting the new Arc Super, Storm's Edge.
Destiny players are getting more loadout slots in The Final Shape, Bungie confirms

Between that and vault space, we're ready to use Prismatic.
It’s easy to run out of loadout slots in Destiny 2 thanks to its deep buildcrafting options, and that’s before the new Prismatic subclass arrives. Fortunately for guardians, Bungie will offer more loadout slots with The Final Shape, as confirmed in a press event earlier this month.

“There will be additional loadout slots, and they will not be difficult to obtain either,” game director Tyson Green said. “I believe that we’re putting them on Guardian Ranks.” Bungie didn’t specify the number of loadout slots on the way.

Fans have long requested a loadout system to make it easier to swap between builds, and Bungie finally implemented the feature with Lightfall by giving players 10 slots to choose from if they progress enough through its Guardian Rank system. Between five subclasses and multiple Exotics, though, these 10 slots can run out quickly.

The new Prismatic subclass will put additional strain on the loadout system due to its LEGO-like nature of combining multiple pieces of different subclasses. The dozens of possible Exotic class item combinations may clog the system even further, so the additional loadout slots can alleviate the pressure on guardians’ inventories. Bungie is also giving players 100 extra vault slots with the next expansion, which will help with hoarding combinations of Exotic class items and the new weapon sets coming to Destiny 2.

The Guardian Rank system was the source of more loadout slots within the year of Lightfall, which caused some controversy at the time. Some Guardian Rank objectives reset every season and even more of them get a blank slate in each expansion, so players may have to jump through hoops—and take some time—until they can unlock the new extra slots if Bungie puts them within the Lightfall system.

Guardian Ranks have come under fire multiple times throughout their lifespan, with commendation score requirements as one of the most common pain points. Commendations require you to play activities with other guardians and get them to commend you after finishing the mission. This doesn’t rely on individual players’ agency but rather puts that responsibility on other guardians.

While Bungie is adding more loadout slots (likely through Guardian Ranks), third-party tools such as Destiny Item Manager (DIM) have helped fulfill that role before the feature officially made it into Destiny 2 and will continue to work as they have before—though with some limitations from the API.

The Final Shape kicks off on June 4, though the servers are going down at the daily reset on June 3 for its usual maintenance. The extra vault slots will be available straight away, though the possible Guardian Rank requirement is still up in the air.

