Destiny 2’s Lightfall Loadout system preview showcases a handy tool for quickly switching builds

Destiny 2 players have been given a taste of the highly anticipated Loadouts feature that will release alongside the Lightfall expansion on Feb. 28. While players have known about the system’s existence since the Lightfall showcase last August, Bungie has officially given fans more than a glimpse at the system in a blog post today—and the end result seems promising, despite its limitations.

An in-game loadout system has been a long-standing demand from fans. Though Destiny 2 has no built-in way of swapping full loadouts, third-party tools such as the Destiny Item Manager (DIM) offer the functionality. With Lightfall‘s Loadout system, though, Bungie wanted to let players “quickly swap entire sets of gear without numerous trips to the vault or having to open a second screen,” according to the blog post.

Players will have a total of 10 slots up for grabs, presumably per character. They will be locked behind the upcoming Guardian Ranks system, though the requirements for each unlock are still unclear.

Once you make a loadout, you can choose weapons, rolls, subclass options, and more. The loadout screen shows a quick snapshot view of all the equipped items, including mods, weapon rolls, and subclass information. This allows players to see exactly what they’re equipping without having to hover over each item.

The Loadout system will also let players label each loadout with the help of colors and icons, making it easy to spot what each loadout refers to.

Image via Bungie Image via Bungie

The Loadout system goes hand in hand with the overhauled mods. Bungie is bringing a new Mod Customization menu inspired by the transmog menu, and it will also let players take a quick look at all the mods they have equipped and change them seamlessly.

Image via Bungie

Though Bungie previewed the Loadout system in today’s blog post, players can also expect more information on Guardian Ranks in the build-up to Lightfall. This preview will likely show the connection between Guardian Ranks and loadouts in more detail.