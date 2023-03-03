Destiny 2 Lightfall players are having the time of their lives with Strand’s grapple ability

Destiny 2 players are already starting to experiment and have some fun with the game’s newest subclass, which released alongside the Lightfall expansion earlier this week.

The neon green Strand subclass, which enables Guardians to pull at the threads of the world around them, is used in many different ways. But one of the most exciting aspects of it is the grapple ability and players are having a blast with it.

Strand’s Grapple replaces the player’s grenade ability, so there is a trade-off to be made, but the amount of silly fun that can be had with the Spider-Man-like ability seems to be worth it for many.

Countless threads about Strand have popped up on the official Destiny 2 Reddit over the few days since Lightfall dropped, and many of them are just players showing off how much joy they’re getting out of the grapple ability.

Grapple can latch on to just about anything in the game world, including the environment, enemies, enemy ships, other players, and even their sparrows. And since it’s still early, the promise of just what Strand’s grapple could be capable of has some players looking forward.

“It’s gonna be so fun finding speed strats with this,” one player said. “No need to sparrow through, just hitch a ride and beat everyone else.”

The implications of the new movement abilities brought to the game by Strand will be interesting to follow over the next few weeks and months, with a close eye on the upcoming world’s first raid race on March 10.