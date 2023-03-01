How to complete the From Zero quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall’s campaign is a wild romp comparable to big-budget action movies, but once it’s over, there’s still plenty of work left to do.

Once the final missions are finished, it’s time to regroup with Nimbus and continue the fight on Neomuna. While the main story is over, the fight continues, and it’s up to you to keep the people of Neomuna safe.

During the campaign, Nimbus will give you a new questline titled “From Zero,” and it’s just the beginning of your adventures in Destiny 2 Lightfall’s exciting new destination.

Here’s how to finish one of Lightfall’s earliest quests.

Destiny 2 Lightfall: From Zero quest guide

Step one: Loot Neomuna chests

Image via Bungie

The first part of the quest tasks players with hunting down three golden region chests scattered around Neomuna. They’re not difficult to find, especially considering they are marked on the map with icons as seen in the image below.

Screengrab via Bungie

Many of the chests are quite easy to spot, easily noted by their glowing golden color. You can equip the Expert Tracker Ghost mod to mark chests within 75 meters of your position so you know exactly when you’re close.

Related: All region chest locations in Neomuna in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Check out our guide to help find some of the more well-hidden region chests in Neomuna.

Step two: Complete tasks on Neomuna

Screengrab via Bungie

It’s time to get to know the new destination a bit better. Hop on your sparrow or use your Strand grapple ability to move your way around the multiple areas within Neomuna and complete various tasks.

Grab Patrol beacons from the digital Neomunians scattered around the map, finish them off while clearing out the streets of Cabal and Vex, and make sure to finish public events that pop up along the way as well.

An easy way to grab progress toward this part in the quest is to equip your Ghost with the Combo Detector mod. This will help you out big-time by marking destination materials and chests on your HUD when you’re within range.

This quest is sort of a “getting to know you” method for Neomuna, so use it as such and you’ll finish this quest step in no time.

Step three: Boss fight time

Screengrab via Bungie

The final real step of the quest is next. A Cabal enemy by the name of Shadow Legionary Trask is waiting for you here at the blue quest marker. Select it from your Neomuna destination map and a waypoint will appear on your HUD, pointing you in the direction you need to go.

Face off with the Cabal Legionary, finish them off, and be ready to reap the rewards.

Step four: Return to Nimbus

Image via Bungie

Head on back to Nimbus at the Watchtower at Striders’ Gate to the far north area of Neomuna. The final step of the quest is to speak with the Cloud Strider and pick up your reward, the Iterative Loop fusion rifle.