Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign length

Destiny 2 Lightfall has brought tons of new content to Blizzard Activision’s popular title. Players racing to reach end-game content, such as the upcoming Root of the Nightmares raid, will first need to complete the expansion’s new campaign.

Like all Destiny 2 expansions, there is plenty of content aside from the main story missions that players can grind once past the campaign. In Lightfall, players will face off against a new threat to Earth and the Traveler in Emperor Calus. While there are plenty of side objectives that players can engage with, the main campaign is relatively quick to complete.

If you are thinking of jumping into Destiny 2 Lightfall’s campaign but want to know the time investment, here’s everything we know so far.

How long is Destiny 2 Lightfall’s campaign?

Destiny 2 Lightfall has an approximately five to eight-hour campaign. There are eight total main story missions that players will need to run through. The time you spend playing through these missions will also greatly depend on your difficulty settings.

On normal mode, most players will wrap up the campaign fairly quickly, but players on Legendary mode should expect to spend substantially more time considering the increased strength of enemies. Players also have the option to play through Lightfall’s campaign with a fireteam of up to four players. Though enemies will scale in strength, the added presence of three other players could make your time playing the campaign far easier.

Alongside the main story questline are also several side objectives that players have the option of participating in. If players want to fully complete Lightfall’s campaign including side quests, the game will have a much wider range of approximate completion times but will likely take 15 to 20 hours in total.

By the end of your journey through the main campaign, players should be fitted out with entirely new weapons and armor, ready to take on the stronger enemies in Destiny 2 Lightfall’s end-game.