Destiny 2 is bringing the armor grind back in Codename: Frontiers

Armor in Destiny 2 is getting a significant overhaul in Codename: Frontiers next year—and it might be time to bid farewell to your Artifice gear.

In the latest Developer Insight blog post on Oct. 1, Bungie revealed the next generation of Legendary armor coming to Destiny 2 in Codename: Frontiers. The rework aims to make armor “more active” in buildcrafting, have more impactful stats, and create new fantasies with armor set bonuses.

Easier to navigate and hopefully, farm. Image via Bungie

Bungie is reducing the number of stats on each armor piece from six to three, with two stats defined by the Armor Archetype. In the concept screen, you can see a Titan chest piece of a Brawler archetypewith Strength as its primary stat and Discipline as its secondary stat. The class items that currently don’t have any base stats will also have full stat distributions.

Stats themselves will no longer be tiered, providing benefits every 10 points, but instead every stat point counts, leading to fewer wasted stats. You won’t waste stats above 100, either, as the new stat cap will be 200. Stats above 100 will provide powerful buffs, like a chance to have an additional grenade or melee charge.

The next major addition coming to armor is set bonuses. Bungie describes each as an “origin trait for armor” that represent a certain theme or fantasy. There’ll be two set bonuses: a two-piece and a four-piece, leaving room to add Exotic armor to the build. One of the set bonus examples is the Tex Mechanica theme that boosts movement speed and weapon handling when firing from the hip and buffs Tex Mechanica weapons.

With the new additions coming into effect, expect some changes to your existing armor. “Old Legendary armor will be changed as little as possible, but because the change to stat mechanics and types are global changes, old armor pieces will have their stat types (but not their values) changed around,” Bungie wrote, adding the updates to Exotic armor (including Exotic class items) will come at a later date.

These armor changes come on top of the armor and weapon tiering system Bungie revealed earlier this month. So far, it’s unclear how the two will interact with each other (if at all) and whether there’ll be opportunities to focus farm the armor sets or archetypes you want.

