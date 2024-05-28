Destiny 2 players can uncover more Prismatic tools by exploring The Final Shape’s campaign

Destiny 2 players who go out of their way in the Pale Heart may be rewarded with extra parts of Prismatic, Bungie said in a press event in May. Guardians will still get Aspects and Fragments just by playing The Final Shape‘s campaign as intended, though.

“We really wanted to make a satisfying journey through not only the Pale Heart but also from Prismatic since they’re sort of tied together,” Destiny 2 combat area lead Ben Wilmac said. “You’re going to be rewarded with finding new pieces as you go through the campaign, and there’s other ways you’re gonna be able to find them by exploring the destination as well.”

The start of your journey. Image via Bungie

Prismatic is at the core of the new expansion, with the Traveler’s Pale Heart setting the stage for the showdown between Light and Dark. The new subclass stems from that clash, though improving it seems to be different from Beyond Light’s Stasis and Lightfall’s Strand.

Guardians can “fully unlock Prismatic by playing through the campaign and the journey in the Pale Heart” during the first week, even before the raid kicks off, Wilmac said. “No one is going to go in there [the raid] without any Prismatic options available if they don’t want to.”

Players can “find or earn” 21 Fragments, according to the Prismatic Deep Dive article. The post also mentions “Prismatic chests” located within the Pale Heart or “after a particularly tough battle,” indicating players can grab them by exploring the destination and the campaign.

Going out of your way to explore the Pale Heart and the campaign can help the Guardian in their fight against the Witness, but it doesn’t seem to be a make-or-break case that will make fans ignore the story entirely to focus on finding these missing pieces. “It shouldn’t be something that you’ll miss and feel like you missed out on, but it’ll definitely be something that will pop up continually as you go through your journey,” according to Wilmac.

Players can likely find their missing Fragments while diving through the Pale Heart, but The Final Shape’s missions will be repeatable, based on the two expansions before it. This might provide them with an extra way to grab what they missed.

Beyond Light’s Stasis and Lightfall’s Strand had a different system. Players had to complete weekly quests and spend time-gated resources to unlock the icy subclass when it was released, while the neon-green element required players to spend a currency used by killing enemies with Strand to acquire Aspects and Fragments. Prismatic may be more straightforward: Just go to specific spots and find the treasure.

Another difference between the post-launch subclasses is Destiny 2 guardians will unlock a basic kit of Prismatic early into the campaign, with starter options by default, and progressing throughout it will reward them with more tools.

Prismatic and The Final Shape will be released on June 4, with Exotic class items coming sometime after the expansion’s raid goes live.

