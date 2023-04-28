Destiny 2 Favors of Grace: Fastest ways to farm for the Queensguard seal

Queen Mara Sov has enlisted your help in Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance. It’s up to Guardians everywhere to fight back against the Shadow Legion, and Favors of Grace help during your battles in a big way.

Once the seasonal story questline is over, the grind continues for those who want to unlock the exclusive seasonal title and seal for season 20—Queensguard. You’ll need to grind a good amount of the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist and grab something called Favors of Grace along the way.

Related: All Destiny 2 Season of Defiance challenges: Season 20

Here’s everything you need to know about Favors of Grace in Destiny 2 if you’re chasing down triumphs during Season of Defiance.

How to get Favors of Grace in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

Favors of Grace are short-lived buffs that apply to your Guardian within seasonal activities in Season of Defiance, mainly during Defiant Battlegrounds activities. You create them by first unlocking Favor Attunement upgrades at the War Table in the H.E.L.M.

There are three Favor Attunements in Season of Defiance: Exemplar of Justice to offer a recharge rate boost to melee abilities, Exemplar of Grace for a boost to mobility, and Exemplar of Zeal for a boost to grenade recharge rate.

Exemplar of Justice drops when you get a final blow with an ability like supers, grenades, or melees, Exemplar of Grace will drop from final blows with Special weapons, and Exemplar of Zeal will drop from final blows with Heavy weapons.

Favors of Grace are easy to spot. They are glowing, white icons that appear at random after getting a final blow via the methods mentioned above and are collected by walking through them.

Destiny 2 Favors of Grace fastest farming method

Screengrab via Bungie

You can only get these Exemplar buffs to drop within the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist or the NODE.OVRD.AVALON Exotic mission for the Vexcalibur Glaive.

Since Exemplars are spawned with ability, Special ammo, and Heavy ammo final blows, the best method is to constantly be swapping between those three to spawn Exemplars over and over again while giving yourself a buff to melee and grenade recharges to continue chain kills with it.

Get a kill with a grenade or melee ability, swap to a Special weapon to spawn another Exemplar, and then swap to a Heavy weapon to keep the Exemplar chain going. Rinse and repeat the process over and over again as you move through the activity.

Related: How to complete the NODE.OVRD.AVALON mission in Destiny 2

This process makes any Defiant Battleground mission easily farmable, especially with a high density of weak Taken Thrall enemies that spawn throughout the encounter.

There’s a triumph for the Queensguard title during Season of Defiance that requires you to generate 60 Favors of Grace. Using this method, you’ll get that challenge done in no time.