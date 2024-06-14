Destiny 2 fans furious about having to play together in ‘incredible’ Exotic mission

The Dual Destiny is a new Exotic mission in Destiny 2 and requires you to bring a friend to complete it, leaving many solo players frustrated.

After Destiny 2 players discovered the new Exotic mission, they found out you need two players to complete it. Unfortunately, you can’t even launch it solo, so you have to get a friend or LFG with someone to complete the mission. The Dual Destiny mission rewards Exotic class items, some of the strongest Exotic armor pieces in the game, and naturally, solo players aren’t happy with this requirement.

These class items are worth it. Image via Bungie

“This not being solo is the biggest L,” one player wrote on Reddit.

“Super glad they so heavily talked about these exotic class items and made it so you need a mic and another player to do it. Love it. Absolute clowns,” another comment wrote.

Not only does the mission require two players, but it also needs you and your partner to use mics to complete the mechanics. Without spoiling too much, Dual Destiny is like a small raid for two players, and some mechanics are too fast to use the text chat.

While the frustration is understandable, especially since this mission is the source of highly anticipated Exotic class items, it shouldn’t stop you from trying to find someone to complete this mission with. Players agree Dual Destiny is one of the best Exotic missions in Destiny 2. “It’s a fantastic mission. You are missing out if you don’t do it at least once,” a fan wrote.

LFG can be a pain, but there are plenty of Guardians and clans that will gladly assist you in completing the mission and getting your hands on the Exotic class items.

