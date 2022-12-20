Deep Stone Crypt is farmable for the first time since its weapons were reissued in Destiny 2

Breach the security or take down Atraks as many times as you can, with loot on the table for each encounter clear.

Deep Stone Crypt is the featured raid this week in Destiny 2, marking the first time it’s been the rotating raid since its weapons were reissued in Season of the Seraph. Players can now farm the raid for the reissued weapons until the next weekly reset—or risk a long wait.

Due to Destiny 2’s featured raid system, players can farm Deep Stone Crypt indefinitely while it’s in rotation, getting loot whenever they clear an encounter. While normally players can only get loot from an encounter once a week per character, the featured raid system temporarily abolishes that cap, effectively making encounters farmable. Though Deep Stone Crypt has been featured as the rotating raid several times, it’s the raid’s first stint as a featured raid since its weapons received a quality pass.

In Season of the Seraph, Bungie reissued the Deep Stone Crypt weapons to bring them in line with the sandbox changes after the raid was released as part of Beyond Light in late 2020. Since then, Bungie has reworked the three Light-based subclasses, brought in a new set of weapon perks that interact with element-based verbs such as Scorch and Jolt, and even introduced origin traits. The quality pass at Deep Stone Crypt weapons aims to spice them up and tune them to their potential, taking into account the weapon changes that have taken place since then.

This means, for instance, players can see the Solar scout rifle Trustee roll with Incandescent as part of its Solar identity, and with Rapid Hit to boot. Likewise, the Posterity hand cannon can roll the Arc-aligned Voltshot. As a bonus, they’re also craftable, allowing players to fine-tune these weapons to their preference.

The featured raid and dungeon system made its way to Destiny 2 earlier this year, during Season of the Haunted. Each week, one featured raid and dungeon are active. The final encounter of each featured activity drops a Pinnacle, but during that week, all encounter lockouts are removed, meaning players can farm an encounter and receive drops for it normally.

Deep Stone Crypt also has a guaranteed red-border weapon at the end of the first account clear that week (available from the vendor chest), which makes it easier for guardians to make steady progress toward a weapon of their choice. With the raid being farmable, though, players can try encounters as many times as possible, with a shot at reissued (and even Deepsight Resonant) loot at each clear.