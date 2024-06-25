Critical Anomaly god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s assortment of sniper rifles is packed with varying archetypes and perk combinations, but almost all of them trend toward favoring either PvE or PvP. What if I told you a new sniper, introduced in The Final Shape, has the potential to be good in both?

Critical Anomaly is its name, and off the bat, it rolls with two of the best perks for PvP sniper rifles, as well as some never-before-seen combinations for a sniper in PvE. This one won’t be a weapon you’ll want to miss out on.

Here are the PvP and PvE god rolls for Critical Anomaly in Destiny 2.

What is the Critical Anomaly god roll?

Quickdraw and Snapshot? The almighty PvP roll is back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

PvE god roll

Here is our PvE god roll for Critical Anomaly in Destiny 2.

Column Perk Barrel Corkscrew Rifling Magazine Extended Mag Trait One Reconstruction

Rewind Rounds Trait Two Bait and Switch

Chaos Reshaped Origin Trait Collective Purpose

PvP god roll

Here is our PvP god roll for Critical Anomaly in Destiny 2.

Column Perk Barrel Arrowhead Brake Magazine Accurized Rounds Trait One Quickdraw Trait Two Snapshot Sights Origin Trait Collective Purpose

Critical Anomaly has a range of perks that make it a contest for best-in-slot in both PvE and PvP. Reconstruction and Bait and Switch make an appearance here, and given how good the pair are on other weapons, we might be seeing the birth of a new ideal weapon for damage rotations. Rewind Rounds requires the use of the weapon to generate the ammo, but it too is a solid option in the first column.

If you weren’t lucky enough to land Bait and Switch on this pull, the other damage perk in the second column is the raid-specific Chaos Reshaped, which works similarly to Frenzy but becomes enhanced as you remain in the fight. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great option on a sniper rifle, but Bait and Switch is the supreme pick.

It gets spicy when we look at the PvP options: This is the first aggressive frame sniper in Destiny 2 to run both Quickdraw and Snapshot Sights, and when combined with Origin Trait Collective Action, it gives Critical Anomaly a ridiculously high handling stat. Completely maxed out, the weapon feels as light as a feather.

How to get Critical Anomaly in Destiny 2

Time to grab some friends or clanmates. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bungie

Critical Anomaly is available as a drop from the Salvation’s Edge raid, meaning you’ll need to have purchased The Final Shape to get your hands on it. Critical Anomaly drops in the third encounter (Repository) and from The Witness.

Like the rest of the raid collection of weapons, you’ll be able to collect red-bordered Deepsight versions of Critical Anomaly. Five Deepsight focuses will unlock the crafting recipe for the sniper at The Enclave, which will allow you to attach the perks you want to the weapon. After leveling the weapon up, you’ll be able to upgrade to the enhanced versions of the perks.

