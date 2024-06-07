Thee Guardians armed with The Final Shape weapons stay within the Pale Heart.
Can you Thwart the Final Shape in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? Echoes Act 1, explained

Soon.
Published: Jun 7, 2024

Guardians knew they’d have to thwart the Final Shape and stop the Witness’ plans in Destiny 2, but they may not have expected it to be an actual quest objective as part of the first quest in Episode Echoes.

In the case of bigger expansions, Destiny 2 may release the expansion first and its corresponding first season or episode a bit later. This happens in Year Seven, with The Final Shape‘s campaign kicking off alongside the expansion’s release and the season itself beginning just after it.

Despite that discrepancy, players can still engage with the seasonal model in an extremely limited capacity by focusing Echo Engrams at the H.E.L.M. This can drop new weapons from the Vex-based season and reprised weapons from Season of Dawn, with overhauled perks.

Eventually, however, the game will ask players to thwart the Final Shape as an objective. As expected, preventing a Collapse is hardly straightforward, but there’s an extra layer of complexity to this quest so far.

Can you thwart the Final Shape in Echoes Act One: A Familiar Voice in Destiny 2?

The first mission of Echoes’ first act, A Familiar Voice, says that “within the Pale Heart, allies band together” and asks them to thwart the Final Shape. Guardians can’t accomplish that objective yet, however, because Episode Echoes hasn’t officially kicked off yet.

The in-game banner that shows the start date for Episode: Echoes is June 11.
Hang in there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This means the “thwart the Final Shape” objective is time-gated until the week of June 11, when the first episode officially kicks off. Players as a whole may have to wait until the Salvation’s Edge raid is completed and maybe even participate in the upcoming post-campaign activity that will drop the Exotic class items before they can progress the A Familiar Voice quest.

The weekly reset on June 11 should officially mark a starting point for the new quests that take place after the campaign (and dozens of post-campaign quests that launched on June 4), so players can likely dive into Echoes then.

