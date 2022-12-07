IKELOS weapons returned with a new coat of paint and a shiny suite of new perks in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph. These Warmind-designed weapons made waves when they re-released alongside season 19, making them coveted additions to any guardian’s arsenal—after all, the allure of an IKELOS SMG with Voltshot is hard to resist.

Due to Destiny 2’s convoluted seasonal model and the several different resources and mechanics the game brings, though, it’s not hard to feel lost. IKELOS weapons are just one part of the new armaments that launched alongside season 19, with another set of Warmind-inspired guns ripe for the taking.

The IKELOS weapons are available through a series of Warmind Nodes reminiscent of the old Warmind expansion in the early days of Destiny 2. Each Warmind Node has its own location, and unearthing each of them yields a random IKELOS weapon (with Deepsight, if you’re lucky).

You can use the Resonance Amp consumable to create Override Frequencies that lead to these Warmind caches, but early into the season, players are already encountering lockouts on tracking each of them down. Here’s how to farm IKELOS weapons in Season of the Seraph.

Can you farm IKELOS weapons from the Resonance Amp in Destiny 2?

IKELOS weapon drops from the Resonance Amp seem to be non-repeatable. This means after you’ve obtained all the Override Frequencies from the Resonance Amp, you seem to be locked out of them. Trying to create more Override Frequencies will provide you with a warning that the signal is unavailable.

This doesn’t mean there are no other ways to focus IKELOS weapons, though. You can still bypass the Resonance Amp and obtain more from Clovis Bray’s Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M.

How to farm IKELOS weapons in Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2

To farm IKELOS weapons, you’ll need Resonate Stem. This resource drops from a myriad of activities, including Heist Battlegrounds. You can use that Resonate Stem to focus IKELOS weapons at the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M.

An IKELOS Engram that guarantees a random reissued IKELOS weapon costs four Resonant Stem (the same amount it’d take to create an Override Frequency), plus 25 Legendary Shards. Focusing individual weapons costs the same amount of Resonate Stems but also requires 50 Legendary Shards and 30 Seraphic Umbral Energy. You need an upgrade from the seasonal vendor to focus specific weapons, too.

After you’ve reached the lockout of all Resonant Stems, buying specific Engrams from the H.E.L.M. or focusing IKELOS weapons individually seems to be the only way to farm these weapons. There will be another batch of Warmind Nodes later in the season, though, and it’s unclear if that addition will change how players farm IKELOS weapons.