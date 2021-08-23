Bungie’s Destiny 2 showcase for The Witch Queen: How to watch and what to expect

Anticipation is building towards the next big Destiny 2 expansion, The Witch Queen. The game’s sixth expansion will release sometime in early 2022 as part of Year Five of Destiny 2‘s long content roadmap. The next expansion will focus on its namesake, Savathûn the Witch Queen; the Hive god sister of Xivu Arath, God of War and Oryx, the Taken King.

Guardians got their first glimpse of Savathûn for the first time on Twitter, via a teaser for the Aug. 24 Destiny 2 showcase for the upcoming expansion. There should be a lot to look forward to during this showcase.

What time is the Aug. 24 Destiny 2 showcase and how can I watch?

The showcase event will begin on Aug. 24 at 11am CT, but there’s an hour-long pre-show that starts at 10am CT.

The website for the showcase event says it will be streamed live on Bungie’s Twitch channel, which is embedded above. A collection of Destiny 2 content creators will likely be streaming the event, if you want to watch them instead.

What to expect from the Aug. 24 Destiny 2 showcase

Nothing has been confirmed for the showcase just yet, but we can speculate on what will be shown.

Discover what lies ahead.



Destiny 2 Showcase Event // Aug 24 @ 9AM PThttps://t.co/P3UimOAtDM pic.twitter.com/XMYkrT2F7b — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 23, 2021

Naturally, there will be some more content relating to The Witch Queen expansion, but fans shouldn’t expect too much outside of perhaps a trailer and some developer talk. In a previous showcase prior to the Beyond Light expansion, all that was shown was a trailer.

But there will likely be plenty shown for the Season 15 of Destiny 2, Season of the Lost, which begins an hour after the showcase event ends. Mara Sov will make her return to the game after a two-year hiatus. Either the new seasonal activity or the seasonal questline will take place in the Dreaming City, and the Witch Queen will play some part in it.

There will likely be more details regarding several quality-of-life updates coming with Season 15. BattlEye Anti-cheat will be added, and several weapon balancing changes will be made, including infinite Kinetic weapon ammo, moving Statis Energy weapons to the Kinetic slot, and the addition of a “kill trigger” to Statis perks and effects, among several other changes.

The showcase will also likely preview some of the new pieces of armor and weapons coming to Season of the Lost, including the always sought-after Exotics. All this and more will be talked about and shown at length when the show begins at 11am CT.