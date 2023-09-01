Bungie scraps RNG raid rewards as iconic Crota’s End Exotic arrives in Destiny 2

Heading into the next raid for Destiny 2, fans will be happy to hear that not only is an old Exotic weapon from Destiny finally making its return, but the way players can get their hands on it won’t really revolve around RNG luck either.

The Necrochasm Exotic auto rifle is coming back to the Destiny 2 world through the Crota’s End Raid, but not as a random drop. Instead, Bungie confirmed in a weekly blog post on Aug. 31 that the iconic weapon will instead be a guaranteed rewards drop for players who take a quest and try out the returning raid, for a set time.

The Necrochasm Exotic auto rifle in Destiny 2. Image via Bungie

The quest will be named Bottomless Pit and will be attainable from the raid vendor during the two-day-long Contest Mode for Crota’s End.

As long as any Destiny 2 player accepts that quest at that time, the quest will automatically be marked complete and players will receive a bundle of rewards. Those include the Husk of the Pit, a fully Masterworked Eidolon Ally, and the titular Exotic rifle Necrochasm. No currency is needed for players to accept the questline.

If you accept the quest in question outside of that two-day window, you will have to complete the quest to gain its rewards, including the Necrochasm.

What makes the raid truly unique with this weapon is its catalyst; Essence of the Oversoul can be found all over the raid’s encounters. These are required to complete the Bottomless Pit quest, as well as to help complete the Necrochasm Exotic catalyst. If players receive the gun immediately from Contest Mode, they won’t be able to complete the catalyst instantly, as it will have a cap of 20 souls collected until the mode ends.

So, whether you attempt the raid on launch day or longer after the fact, you can try and gun for this Exotic weapon. Players who attempt the raid during the Contest Mode will get the gun instantly, and be able to get a headstart on the weapon’s catalyst.

Even if you are late, you can still grind for the weapon, as opposed to having to complete the raid a handful of times and get lucky.

