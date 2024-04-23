An image showing the 12 weapons that will be reissued with Into the Light, including some of Destiny's most classic weapons.
Bungie advises Destiny 2 players to leave Onslaught at wave 40 due to gamebreaking bug

Just after a patch buffed rewards for sticking around.
Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Apr 23, 2024

Destiny 2 developer Bungie is recommending players don’t stay until the end of Onslaught matches due to a gamebreaking bug—just a few hours after buffing rewards for players who stuck around for all 50 waves.

Today’s Update 7.6.3.2 added extra incentives for players who run all 50 waves of Onslaught, and the patch notes also list a fix to a potential soft-locking issue involving portals. Those changes don’t seem to be the only new element in the patch, though; the developer acknowledged a bug that may cease the spawn of the final boss in the Legend difficulty.

A Warlock and a Titan do battle with a Heavy Shank in Destiny 2's Onslaught mode.
The bug is quite a hit for Destiny 2‘s new mode. Image via Bungie

The developer acknowledged the issue at 3:07pm CT with confirmation the team was “investigating” the situation. At 4:48pm CT, however, Bungie’s official advice changed: “Until a fix is implemented, players in Legend Onslaught are advised to defeat the boss and claim their rewards up to Wave 40, and then exit the activity.”

This impromptu workaround won’t last forever. The studio reassured guardians that developers are “continuing to investigate” this issue as quickly as possible. Until then, however, it’s likely best to bail out of your activity at wave 40.

Today’s patch was a response to player feedback that Onslaught wasn’t rewarding enough, especially for players who made it to the end. The Destiny2Team account teased a set of changes last week, which finally landed on Destiny 2 with Update 7.6.3.2.

Completing wave 50 now grants two more weapons to both difficulties: One by looting the final chest and another with a chance to drop as you go along, guaranteed by reaching wave 50. This means two more weapons at the end of an activity that can take around an hour to complete. The Destiny2Team account also listed an increase in Trophies of Bravery, the currency used in the Hall of Champions.

Until Bungie finds a fix for the issue, however, players won’t get the full benefits from the new buffs. The developer will continue to investigate, so stay tuned to the official support pages like BungieHelp and the Destiny2Team accounts.

