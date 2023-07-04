BrayTech Osprey god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The reissued BrayTech Osprey rocket launcher in Destiny 2 has an impossible task on its hands in Season of the Deep. Nightfall weapons have always brought something fresh and meta-defining to the table, giving players a good reason to grind out the endgame activity for a shot at the hot new weapon in the loot pool. On top of this, The Hothead, the last rocket launcher to be featured in the available Nightfall rewards, remains one of the best rocket launchers in the game.

With all that in mind, what does the BrayTech Osprey have to make it worth the same grind? Unfortunately, not a lot in the current meta. However, what it lacks in current power is made up for in its raw potential for the future. A buff to a perk like Bipod or a balance change to the strength level of the different rocket launcher frames could be all it needs to become one of the strongest choices in Destiny 2 for the Heavy slot. That alone makes it worth chasing a good roll of it, as you never know when a sandbox alteration could make an otherwise under-utilized gun shoot to the top of the meta.

With this in mind, a BrayTech Osprey god roll looks slightly different from what you might be chasing on other rocket launchers. If you already have a perfectly built Hothead or Apex Predator, the perks you’ll want to chase on BrayTech Osprey are rolls that you can’t get there—combinations such as Cluster Bomb and Bipod, for example. If you don’t raid and missed out on The Hothead, there’s no shame in going for something more traditional. You might not reach the heights of Apex Predator, but perks like Lasting Impression and Field Prep still work wonders.

Here are our recommendations for what to look for on the BrayTech Osprey for both the future and the present, depending on what you need to complete your arsenal.

BrayTech Osprey PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Bipod isn’t great now, but it could be in the future. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Launcher Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: Impact Casing

First perk: Cluster Bomb, Field Prep or Auto-Loading Holster

Second perk: Bipod or Frenzy

You have two paths to a PvE god roll of the BrayTech Osprey in Season of the Deep. If you want something unique to this gun, go for the combination of Cluster Bomb and Bipod. If you’re missing out on having a good rocket launcher like Hothead or Apex Predator in your collection, you can chase a more traditional roll like Field Prep and Frenzy. BrayTech Osprey won’t be as effective as other rocket launchers with that roll as it is a High-Impact Frame instead of an Adaptive Frame, but having a rocket launcher with a roll like that is essential in the current endgame meta.

The more unique roll of Cluster Bomb and Bipod is a standout for what it could be in a future patch where Bipod is buffed. As of right now, Bipod hampers your damage output a little too much for the bonus magazine and reserves capacity that it affords. However, if it were to get buffed, the potential DPS of this perk combination could make BrayTech Osprey one to look out for in certain encounters. Cluster Bomb could even be swapped out for Field Prep or Auto-Loading Holster if you want to enhance the uptime of the rocket launcher as well.

With this being one of the few Void rocket launchers recently released, it is also the only one that can roll with the new Destabilizing Rounds perk. This is another perk that probably needs a small buff to reach its full potential, but if you want a rocket launcher that can synergize with your Void subclass and Volatile Rounds, this can be a perfect choice. Combine Destabilizing Rounds with perks such as Cluster Bomb, Field Prep or Envious Assassin in the third column (as well as Black Powder for the magazine) for a fantastic ad clear take on the BrayTech Osprey.

Unfortunately, this weapon is sorely missing Explosive Light, a perk that has made itself a prominent part of every meta build on other rocket launchers that have it. The lack of it means it will always be trailing behind its competitors in the current patch in scenarios such as boss damage during a raid, but outside of those specific scenarios, BrayTech Osprey still has room to shine, and that’s what matters.

Activities like Ghosts of the Deep dungeon with high enemy density, or the likes of Gambit that require loadout versatility, are examples of activities that the rolls on this gun are best suited to.

BrayTech Osprey PvP god roll in Destiny 2

More boom per rocket is the way to go here with your perks. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Launcher Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: Black Powder

First perk: Cluster Bomb

Second perk: Chain Reaction

The specifics of your build for PvP are less important than they are in PvE. Rocket Launchers tend to be equally effective at dispatching players regardless of the perks that the fired rockets are infused with. That being said, you can still give yourself a bit of an edge when it comes to consistency and blast radius with a few key perks available on the BrayTech Osprey.

We recommend Cluster Bomb and Chain Reaction as both perks enhance both the area-of-effect and total damage of the rockets that you fire. With Heavy ammo in short supply in the Crucible, every rocket counts, and infusing them with a few extra explosives can mean getting the kill even on a player that is just outside of your usual effective range. Pair that with Black Powder for the magazine, and BrayTech Osprey will be one of the better rocket launchers you could equip for PvP play.

It’s best to steer clear of the majority of other perks in the perk pool for this one, as the likes of Field Prep, Auto-Loading Holster and Envious Assassin won’t help much with the scarce Heavy ammo you’ll have in the Crucible. If you can get a blast radius or handling masterwork on top of everything else, you’ll be set for life in the arena with this gun.

