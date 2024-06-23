Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The Warlock Exotic class item coming with The FInal Shape, called Solipsism.
Image via Bungie
Category:
Destiny 2

Best Prismatic Warlock builds in Destiny 2

Master the space magic.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Jun 23, 2024 09:30 am

With the latest Well of Radiance nerfs in Destiny 2, Warlocks can finally explore other build options in the game, and Prismatic has a lot to offer in that department.

Recommended Videos

Here are some of the best Prismatic Warlock builds to use in Destiny 2. The base versions of these builds don’t require the Solipsism Exotic class item, but they can be improved with certain combinations mentioned in each build’s description.

The best Prismatic Warlock builds to use in Destiny 2

Osmiomancy Gloves Warlock

Destiny 2 Prismatic Warlock void build overview
Bring the Contraverse Holds days back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loadout

  • Super: Nova Bomb: Cataclysm
  • Abilities: Phoenix Dive, Burst Glide, Arcane Needle, Vortex Grenade
  • Aspects: Feed the Void, Hellion
  • Fragments: Facet of Sacrifice, Facet of Hope, Facet of Dominance, Facet of Courage, Facet of Bravery
  • Armor stats: Resilience, Discipline
  • Exotic armor: Osmiomancy Gloves
  • Weapons: Void primary

Must-have armor mods

  • Helmet: Ashes to Assets
  • Arms: Firepower, Momentum Transfer
  • Chest: Resistance mods
  • Legs: Void Weapon Surge
  • Class item: Reaper, Bomber

Osmiomancy Gloves without Coldsnap Grenades might sound counterintuitive, but its ability to regenerate grenade energy on hit applies to any grenade in the game, even outside of Prismatic. This allows you to flood the battlefield with Void grenades, which also pairs well with the Echoes seasonal artifact.

The main element of this build is the Feed the Void Aspect paired with Facet of Dominance and Facet of Bravery. With every ability kill, you get Devour that you can extend with more kills and regenerate additional grenade energy. The Fragments allow your Vortex Grenades to weaken targets and grant Volatile Rounds for your Void weapons.

Tip:

You can go for a similar build on a Void subclass instead of Prismatic, which can work just as well. The Prismatic version offers Transcendence and a better melee ability at the cost of longer-lasting grenades on the Void subclass.

Use your grenade on groups of enemies to get Devour and Volatile Rounds, get kills to regenerate your grenade back, then rinse and repeat. You can also use the grenades on chunky targets for good damage and quick grenade regeneration.

To upgrade this build, you can get the Solipsism Exotic class item with the Spirit of Osmiomancy and Spirit of Verity or even Spirit of Star-Eater to improve your Super.

Swarmers Warlock

Swarmers Prismatic Warlock build in Destiny 2
Much better than using Weavewalk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loadout

  • Super: Needlestorm
  • Abilities: Phoenix Dive, Burst Glide, Incinerator Snap, Threadling Grenade
  • Aspects: Feed the Void, Weaver’s Call
  • Fragments: Facet of Solitude, Facet of Balance, Facet of Hope, Facet of Devotion, Facet of Awakening
  • Armor stats: Resilience, Discipline
  • Exotic armor: Swarmers
  • Weapons: Strand primary with Hatchling

Must-have armor mods

  • Helmet: Ashes to Assets
  • Arms: Momentum Transfer, Bolstering Detonation
  • Chest: Resistance mods
  • Legs: Strand Weapon Surge
  • Class item: Reaper, Bomber, Powerful Attraction

Creating a Threadling army was the most fun I had playing Warlock, and Prismatic takes the Threadling build to a whole new level. Everything in this build revolves around your Threadling Grenade paired with Weaver’s Call and Feed the Void Aspects.

Feed the Void triggers off the Threadling kills, granting you Devour and allowing you to get grenade energy back. Weaver’s call gives you even more Threadlings and pairs perfectly with Phoenix Dive, which has the lowest cooldown among Warlock class abilities.

All the Facets enhance this build even further. More grenade energy through Facet of Balance (since you’re using a Strand primary), increased class ability regeneration through Facet of Hope when you have a buff (in this case, Devour), additional Tangles to create more Threadlings thanks to Swarmers, and more.

Transcendence in this build isn’t as useful because it replaces your Threadling Grenade. Incinerator Snap and Facet of Devotion should help you get Transcendence quickly anyway, and you can save it for boss fights or sticky situations.

Although the Solipsism Exotic class item can roll the Spirit of the Swarm, the perk doesn’t give Threadlings the ability to unravel targets like the original Exotic. Unless there’s a specific combination you have in mind, I recommend you don’t bother farming the class item.

Mantle of Battle Harmony Warlock

Mantle of Battle Harmony Warlock build in Destiny 2
The simplest way to play around Song of Flame. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loadout

  • Super: Song of Flame
  • Abilities: Phoenix Dive, Burst Glide, Incinerator Snap, Vortex Grenade
  • Aspects: Feed the Void, Bleak Watcher
  • Fragments: Facet of Sacrifice, Facet of Hope, Facet of Dawn, Facet of Balance, Facet of Dominance
  • Armor stats: Resilience, Discipline, Intellect
  • Exotic armor: Mantle of Battle Harmony
  • Weapons: Solar primary

Must-have armor mods

  • Helmet: Harmonic Siphon, Hands-On
  • Arms: Focusing Strike
  • Chest: Resistance mods
  • Legs: Solar Weapon Surge
  • Class item: Reaper, Outreach, Powerful Attraction

The new Song of Flame Super almost turns you into a walking Well of Radiance, and this build focuses on getting that Super up as often as possible with the Mantle of Battle Harmony Exotic chest armor. The loadout for this build is very flexible, as the main thing you need for the Exotic to work is a Solar weapon.

Star by getting a kill with any ability to trigger Devour from Feed the Void, then proceed to get kills with your Solar weapons to charge Song of Flame. With Bleak Watcher, you can put down Stasis turrets for more crowd control as you get those kills.

Solipsism Exotic class item has the Spirit of Harmony in the second column, allowing you to pair it with something like the Spirit of Apotheosis for some extra abilities after Song of Flame ends.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.