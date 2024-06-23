Best Prismatic Warlock builds in Destiny 2

With the latest Well of Radiance nerfs in Destiny 2, Warlocks can finally explore other build options in the game, and Prismatic has a lot to offer in that department.

Here are some of the best Prismatic Warlock builds to use in Destiny 2. The base versions of these builds don’t require the Solipsism Exotic class item, but they can be improved with certain combinations mentioned in each build’s description.

The best Prismatic Warlock builds to use in Destiny 2

Osmiomancy Gloves Warlock

Bring the Contraverse Holds days back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loadout

Super: Nova Bomb: Cataclysm

Nova Bomb: Cataclysm Abilities: Phoenix Dive, Burst Glide, Arcane Needle, Vortex Grenade

Phoenix Dive, Burst Glide, Arcane Needle, Vortex Grenade Aspects: Feed the Void, Hellion

Feed the Void, Hellion Fragments: Facet of Sacrifice, Facet of Hope, Facet of Dominance, Facet of Courage, Facet of Bravery

Facet of Sacrifice, Facet of Hope, Facet of Dominance, Facet of Courage, Facet of Bravery Armor stats: Resilience, Discipline

Resilience, Discipline Exotic armor: Osmiomancy Gloves

Osmiomancy Gloves Weapons: Void primary

Must-have armor mods

Helmet: Ashes to Assets

Ashes to Assets Arms: Firepower, Momentum Transfer

Firepower, Momentum Transfer Chest: Resistance mods

Resistance mods Legs: Void Weapon Surge

Void Weapon Surge Class item: Reaper, Bomber

Osmiomancy Gloves without Coldsnap Grenades might sound counterintuitive, but its ability to regenerate grenade energy on hit applies to any grenade in the game, even outside of Prismatic. This allows you to flood the battlefield with Void grenades, which also pairs well with the Echoes seasonal artifact.

The main element of this build is the Feed the Void Aspect paired with Facet of Dominance and Facet of Bravery. With every ability kill, you get Devour that you can extend with more kills and regenerate additional grenade energy. The Fragments allow your Vortex Grenades to weaken targets and grant Volatile Rounds for your Void weapons.

Tip: You can go for a similar build on a Void subclass instead of Prismatic, which can work just as well. The Prismatic version offers Transcendence and a better melee ability at the cost of longer-lasting grenades on the Void subclass.

Use your grenade on groups of enemies to get Devour and Volatile Rounds, get kills to regenerate your grenade back, then rinse and repeat. You can also use the grenades on chunky targets for good damage and quick grenade regeneration.

To upgrade this build, you can get the Solipsism Exotic class item with the Spirit of Osmiomancy and Spirit of Verity or even Spirit of Star-Eater to improve your Super.

Swarmers Warlock

Much better than using Weavewalk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loadout

Super: Needlestorm

Needlestorm Abilities: Phoenix Dive, Burst Glide, Incinerator Snap, Threadling Grenade

Phoenix Dive, Burst Glide, Incinerator Snap, Threadling Grenade Aspects: Feed the Void, Weaver’s Call

Feed the Void, Weaver’s Call Fragments: Facet of Solitude, Facet of Balance, Facet of Hope, Facet of Devotion, Facet of Awakening

Facet of Solitude, Facet of Balance, Facet of Hope, Facet of Devotion, Facet of Awakening Armor stats: Resilience, Discipline

Resilience, Discipline Exotic armor: Swarmers

Swarmers Weapons: Strand primary with Hatchling

Must-have armor mods

Helmet: Ashes to Assets

Ashes to Assets Arms: Momentum Transfer, Bolstering Detonation

Momentum Transfer, Bolstering Detonation Chest: Resistance mods

Resistance mods Legs: Strand Weapon Surge

Strand Weapon Surge Class item: Reaper, Bomber, Powerful Attraction

Creating a Threadling army was the most fun I had playing Warlock, and Prismatic takes the Threadling build to a whole new level. Everything in this build revolves around your Threadling Grenade paired with Weaver’s Call and Feed the Void Aspects.

Feed the Void triggers off the Threadling kills, granting you Devour and allowing you to get grenade energy back. Weaver’s call gives you even more Threadlings and pairs perfectly with Phoenix Dive, which has the lowest cooldown among Warlock class abilities.

All the Facets enhance this build even further. More grenade energy through Facet of Balance (since you’re using a Strand primary), increased class ability regeneration through Facet of Hope when you have a buff (in this case, Devour), additional Tangles to create more Threadlings thanks to Swarmers, and more.

Transcendence in this build isn’t as useful because it replaces your Threadling Grenade. Incinerator Snap and Facet of Devotion should help you get Transcendence quickly anyway, and you can save it for boss fights or sticky situations.

Although the Solipsism Exotic class item can roll the Spirit of the Swarm, the perk doesn’t give Threadlings the ability to unravel targets like the original Exotic. Unless there’s a specific combination you have in mind, I recommend you don’t bother farming the class item.

Mantle of Battle Harmony Warlock

The simplest way to play around Song of Flame. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loadout

Super: Song of Flame

Song of Flame Abilities: Phoenix Dive, Burst Glide, Incinerator Snap, Vortex Grenade

Phoenix Dive, Burst Glide, Incinerator Snap, Vortex Grenade Aspects: Feed the Void, Bleak Watcher

Feed the Void, Bleak Watcher Fragments: Facet of Sacrifice, Facet of Hope, Facet of Dawn, Facet of Balance, Facet of Dominance

Facet of Sacrifice, Facet of Hope, Facet of Dawn, Facet of Balance, Facet of Dominance Armor stats: Resilience, Discipline, Intellect

Resilience, Discipline, Intellect Exotic armor: Mantle of Battle Harmony

Mantle of Battle Harmony Weapons: Solar primary

Must-have armor mods

Helmet: Harmonic Siphon, Hands-On

Harmonic Siphon, Hands-On Arms: Focusing Strike

Focusing Strike Chest: Resistance mods

Resistance mods Legs: Solar Weapon Surge

Solar Weapon Surge Class item: Reaper, Outreach, Powerful Attraction

The new Song of Flame Super almost turns you into a walking Well of Radiance, and this build focuses on getting that Super up as often as possible with the Mantle of Battle Harmony Exotic chest armor. The loadout for this build is very flexible, as the main thing you need for the Exotic to work is a Solar weapon.

Star by getting a kill with any ability to trigger Devour from Feed the Void, then proceed to get kills with your Solar weapons to charge Song of Flame. With Bleak Watcher, you can put down Stasis turrets for more crowd control as you get those kills.

Solipsism Exotic class item has the Spirit of Harmony in the second column, allowing you to pair it with something like the Spirit of Apotheosis for some extra abilities after Song of Flame ends.

