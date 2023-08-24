Are Season of the Worthy items returning to Destiny 2?

Destiny 2‘s Eververse store sells most cosmetics in the game, but you can’t find some of them by talking to Tess Everis. Items and ornaments from older season passes may be lost forever, but Bungie is planning to bring some of them back—starting with Season of the Worthy items, which will return during Season of the Witch.

The ends of seasons generally herald some of the visual and cosmetic items within the season pass no longer being obtainable through regular means unless you own them. Normally, this includes the armor ornaments from the season pass and the ornament for the seasonal Exotic. With the end of Season of the Deep, for instance, the deep-sea-themed sets are no longer obtainable, and neither is the Fluorescent Depth ornament for Centrifuse.

Bungie is taking a step toward demolishing that tradition, as seen in the Aug. 24 This Week in Destiny blog post. The studio plans to bring “a selection of cosmetic items from previous season passes” into the Eververse Store, letting players who missed out on them get a second chance.

This will be the beginning of what Bungie called “seasonal flashbacks,” which count as brief opportunities to reprise older cosmetics. During season 22, players will have a limited window of time to acquire “a handful of items from Season of the Worthy,” the blog post says, though it’s unclear what items will take the shelves. Here are our guesses as to what they can be and when you can expect to find them.

What Season of the Worthy items could come back in Destiny 2?

Bungie hasn’t confirmed what items will resurface in the Eververse Store outside of saying “a handful of items” would return. We can hazard a few guesses, however. TodayInDestiny creator JPDeathBlade spotted Eververse bundles for the Valkyrian armor ornaments on the Destiny sets API explorer, indicating these armor sets could appear sooner rather than later. Guardians can see this armor in the Season of the Worthy gameplay trailer.

TodayInDestiny lists the Seventh Seraph Vector sparrow on its Eververse tab and Destiny 2 database light.gg also lists a Flashback: Season of the Worthy bundle, as spotted by Twitter user Quantumriot7. The bundle’s thumbnail features a Hunter with the Valkyrian armor set holding a Tommy’s Matchbook with the Chopper ornament, while the finisher and emote on the season pass also show up in the picture. It’s unclear if these bundles will be sold for Silver only.

Here are our guesses based on our hunches and information in the API. All items here are subject to change and are not final or official. We’ll update this list once the sets officially release.

Valkyrian armor set

Chopper ornament for Tommy’s Matchbook

None Shall Pass emote

Valkyrian Impaler finisher

Seventh Seraph Vector sparrow

When will the Season of the Worthy cosmetics come back to Destiny 2?

If you’re counting the days to see the return of Season of the Worthy season pass items, you may not have to wait long. The Seasonal Flashback will return on weeks four, five, and six of season 22, according to the This Week in Destiny blog post.

Bungie also said items from other seasons may reappear, so fans who are looking for older ornaments they missed might just have to stay tuned for future news. Our white whale is the For Wei ornament for Eriana’s Vow in Season of the Undying, as seen in the Destiny 2 Weapon Ornaments channel. That’s been on our list since we were freshly Risen, and it’ll be ours after years of waiting. (Does that mean we’ll ditch Arbalest or Wish-Ender? Probably not, but it’ll still be fun to have it on our hands after such a long chase.)

