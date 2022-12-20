All Resonance Amp locations in the Seraph Station in Destiny 2

With week three of Season of the Seraph underway in Destiny 2, Guardians finally have access to the Seraph Station that is suspended in Earth’s orbit.

The new Exotic that it holds will no doubt be the core appeal, but the station also features the final four Resonance Amp locations required to complete the Nodes Found triumph. This triumph is required to earn the seasonal title Seraph, making these locations important to know.

To get there, they will need to take on the new Exotic quest: The Hidden Shape. This quest launches them into Operation: Seraph’s Shield, tasking players with wrestling back control of the facility from the Witness’s forces to earn the new Revision Zero Exotic pulse rifle. To gain access to the ability to craft Override Frequencies for the Seraph Station’s Resonance Amp locations, players will need to have completed the Operation: Seraph’s Shield Exotic mission at least once for the main story, but completion of The Hidden Shape Exotic quest is not required.

There are four nodes in total to find, each tied to a different area of the Seraph Station. Make sure that you’ve crafted the Override Frequencies ahead of time if you want to be able to access them, and that you have already gathered all of the nodes available on both Europa and the Moon.

All Operation: Seraph’s Shield Exotic mission Resonance Amp locations in Destiny 2

CB.SVRY/RUN(13).Orbital.Engineering.Shaft.Platform

Screengrab via Bungie

The first Override Frequency leads you to a Warmind Node hidden in the maintenance shaft you have to pass through during the section in the Engineering Sector. Instead of crossing directly over the gap and heading into the next area, take the series of platforms skirting up the side of the shaft to access the ledge hanging just above the entrance to the next area.

CB.SVRY/RUN(14).Engineering.Server.Pillars.

Screengrab via Bungie

The second Override Frequence takes you to a Warmind Node located toward the end of the Engineering Sector. This is in the room after you acquire the Operator buff for the first time, and the Warmind Node is hovering on the floor right beside one of the panels that you need to shoot to complete the puzzle.

CB.SVRY/RUN(15).Logistics.Foyer

Screengrab via Bungie

When you first enter the Logistics Sector from the Geosynchronous Orbit jumping puzzle, there will be a small hallway off to the right side of the foyer that is guarded by three sets of lasers. At the end of this hallway is the third Warmind Node tied to an Override Frequency, which can be reached by waiting for the lasers to turn off.

CB.SVRY/RUN(16).Orbital.Control.Nexus.Upload

Screengrab via Bungie

The final Resonance Amp location in Operation: Seraph’s Shield is right at the end of the mission. Before you upload the virus to the system, you can find a Warmind Node on the left side of the room which can be opened with the fourth and final Override Frequency attributed to Seraph Station.

Once you have picked up all four Warmind Nodes, along with the 12 hidden throughout Europa and the Moon, you will have completed the Nodes Found triumph.