All Lightfall Legendary campaign rewards in Destiny 2

The Lightfall campaign is making Destiny 2 guardians take a detour to the Neptune city of Neomuna, which has spent a long time hidden from most. In it, guardians will learn to harness the power of Strand, which serves as the game’s fifth subclass.

The Lightfall story will develop the storyline from the Light and Dark saga after The Witch Queen revealed the existence of the maleficent force known as the Witness. It seeks to cause another Collapse, and the Vanguard must stop it—or face drastic consequences.

Much like The Witch Queen, Lightfall also has a Legendary difficulty for its campaign, and there are more reasons to play it than just for a challenge. While the core Legendary difficulty provides a much more difficult experience than the base version, players who take on the challenge will have a new set of rewards waiting for them once they finish it. And it might just be worth their time.

Here are the rewards you receive for finishing the Lightfall campaign on Legendary.

What do you get for completing the Legendary Lightfall campaign?

The Lightfall campaign will give players a full set of 1770 armor (as of Season of Defiance), which puts them 20 Power above the soft cap of 1750. This will save players some grinding for their Powerful drops since players will not need to spend any Powerful drops to reach 1770. This also means guardians can start their grinding at 1770 instead, making their farming more efficient.

Here is the full list of rewards you receive by completing all missions in the Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty.

Exotic Armor (presumably the Strand Exotic for your class)

Full set of 1770 gear

Eight Upgrade Modules

300 Strand Meditations

Emblem

The set of 1770 gear and the eight Upgrade Module puts players ready to fight at 1770, which should make them ready to take on a series of challenges and cuts down on the time needed to grind their Power level. Without any Artifact bonuses, 1770 is enough for players to start taking on Hero Nightfalls without a disadvantage, and it puts them at a high enough Power level to take on the enemies that roam around Neomuna. The post-campaign activities in Neomuna also require a higher level, and the Partition: Hard Reset activity requires 1790 level (as of Season of Defiance).

Those advantages come at a cost, however. Enemies will be deadlier in the Legendary campaign, and players can expect Tormentors and Wyverns to be even more lethal in Lightfall. That said, taking on the Legendary campaign might just be worth your time.