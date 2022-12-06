All Destiny 2 Season of Seraph challenges: Season 19

Another new season has arrived on the Destiny 2 servers, this one serving as the final large seasonal update before the title enters another new era via the upcoming Lightfall expansion. Season 19, known as Season of Seraph, is officially live as of Dec. 6, 2022, and will run until Feb. 28, 2023.

During this season, players can participate in the new seasonal activity known as Heist Battlegrounds, which will also progress the season’s weekly storyline that focuses on Warmind. Players can also play the new Exotic mission, try out the new Crucible playlists, and start completing the year-end Moments of Triumph.

Of course, a new season means a new season pass, with a premium and free track of rewards to earn. As always, the fastest way to level up these rewards is to complete the weekly seasonal challenges, which award XP alongside a handful of other collectible rewards.

Here are all seasonal challenges during season 19, Season of Seraph, in Destiny 2, sorted by week. These challenges can be completed at any time in the season.

All week one Season of Seraph challenges

Image via Bungie

There are 10 weekly challenges to complete from week one of Season of Seraph.

Challenge Challenge Objectives Challenge Rewards More Than A Weapon I Complete the week one “More Than a Weapon” mission. Exo Frame Module, Challenger XP+ Heist Battlegrounds I Open five Seraph Chests and defeat 50 powerful Hive combatants in Heist Battlegrounds playlist or in Legend Heist Battlegrounds. Exo Frame Module, Challenger XP+ Frozen Lightning Defeat combatants with Stasis or Arc damage in Heist Battlegrounds. Challenger XP+ Precision Loadout Defeat targets with Bows or Linear Fusion Rifles, earning bonus progress for defeating Guardians. Also defeat combatants in Heist Battlegrounds with precision final blows. Challenger XP+ Moon Activities On the Moon, complete bounties, Lost Sectors, patrols, and public events. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Taking All Challenges Complete three weekly playlist challenges. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Long-Range Calibration Defeat targets on the Moon with Pulse Rifles, Bows, and Trace rifles, earning bonus progress in Lost Sectors. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Dredgin’ Up Victory Complete Gambit matches, earning bonus progress via wins. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Spark Defender Score points in Rift, earning bonus progress for igniting the Rift. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Hive Slayer Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes, earning bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

More challenges will be added each week. At the end of the season, players can earn a large pile of Bright Dust by completing 75 seasonal challenges before the end of the Season of Seraph.