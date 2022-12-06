Season of the Seraph brings an Exotic with ‘multiple catalysts,’ Warmind Glaive, and more loot to Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players will have their hands full with loot to chase by the time Season of the Seraph kicks off later today. The season’s trailer showed a host of weapons coming to the game for the season—including an Exotic with “multiple catalysts” and a Warmind-themed glaive.

The mysterious Exotic with multiple catalysts is called Revision Zero and will be available as part of the seasonal story, presumably working in a similar manner to Hawkmoon or Dead Man’s Tale. “In the weeks following its discovery, multiple catalysts can be acquired, each adding to the mysterious Exotic’s power,” the seasonal page reads. Both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale had random rolls, meaning players could farm them for the right roll once a week.

Revision Zero will be available starting on Dec. 20, meaning players will have to do some waiting until they can finally unlock the new weapon (and probably another wait until they can unlock its multiple catalysts). Bungie confirmed its delayed availability and its official description reads “once deep enough in the facility,” doubling down on the waiting aspect of it. Revision Zero will be locked behind the new Operation: Seraph’s Shield, an Exotic mission aboard a BrayTech orbital platform soaring over the Last City (and the Deep Stone Crypt flashbacks are not a coincidence).

In addition to Revision Zero, players can also find a Warmind-themed glaive as part of the seasonal arsenal. While the glaive’s element is unclear, Bungie has made one Legendary glaive for each Light-based subclass, meaning all of them are in the Energy slot. Kinetic or Stasis-element glaives have been a common demand from the community, so players might luck onto one in Season of the Seraph.

The other Exotic in the season pass is The Manticore, a VEIST SMG that will “strike at your foes with its venomous roar,” according to its description in the season pass tab. Manticores are a mythical creature that had a human head, a lion’s body, and a poisonous tail, which lines up with its description—and, as extra flavor, the VEIST origin trait is called “VEIST Stinger.”

The seasonal page also shows a slew of other weapons coming to Destiny 2 alongside Season of the Seraph, including a bow, a pulse rifle, a machine gun, a trace rifle, and a linear fusion rifle. They all share the same Warmind-inspired aesthetic, though there isn’t much information on them ahead of their release.

To earn the new seasonal items, players will have to engage with Season of the Seraph activities, including the new Heist Battlegrounds. These activities will take place in “multiple destinations,” according to the seasonal page, and will have players take down hordes of Wrathborns.

Players can take part in Season of the Seraph when it releases at 11am CT today.