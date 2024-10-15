Delta Force system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs

The first alpha test of Delta Force got the game off to a great start, with players loving its performance-optimized, realistic shooter experience, so those who enjoyed it were looking forward to more.

It’s returned again during Steam Next Fest in October 2024, so if you are planning to give the demo playtest a try and wondering what your PC requires to run it smoothly, we have the answer you seek.

Here are the minimum and recommended specs for Delta Force on PC.

What are the minimum specs to run Delta Force on PC?

What do you need to run this beautiful shooter? Image via Team Jade

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i3-4150 or AMD FX-6300

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 or AMD R9 380 or Intel Arc A380

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

For a tactical shooter of this sort, your PC requires a good CPU and a chunk of RAM to spare. You want to get as many frames out of the game as possible, and the CPU-RAM duo is responsible for that. But if you want to play Delta Force on high graphics, you must add a formidable GPU to that bucket as well.

With that said, you can always refer to a set of minimum requirements if you don’t own a particularly high-end rig. Thankfully, Delta Force isn’t as demanding in terms of CPU and GPU as some of the modern, good-looking shooter games are. It does require a lot of RAM though.

Most gaming PCs, even some of the potato ones, should be able to run Delta Force quite well. It may require to you to upgrade your RAM though, as low-end machines usually don’t flaunt RAM capacities greater than 10 GB.

Also, remember to tweak your settings according to what your system can handle. Keep the graphics settings as low as possible to get all the frames you can. Turn off V-Sync, Motion Blur, and other texture settings for additional boost.

What are the recommended specs to run Delta Force on PC?

If you want more than just the minimum for your Delta Force experience, take a look at the recommended specs instead:

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500x

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 5G or AMD RX5500 XT or Intel Arc A580

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Again, the ask is pretty decent. Most mid-end machines should be able to run Delta Force at recommended settings smoothly. If you have a high-end PC, don’t forget to turn up the graphics to enjoy the gripping first-person action fueled by Unreal Engine 5.

