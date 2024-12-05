Forgot password
Image via Team Jade
Best graphics settings in Delta Force

Read to learn which graphics settings to use in Delta Force and why.
Edward Strazd
Published: Dec 5, 2024 10:37 am

New games often come with poor optimization that causes lag on a system that meets all the requirements. Although Delta Force runs surprisingly smoothly, you can tweak a few settings for better performance and gameplay.

Here are the best graphics settings in Delta Force to make sure you’re ready for your next operation.

Best graphics settings for Delta Force

Delta Force video settings
The settings can vary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Delta Force doesn’t have high system requirements, but you want to squeeze out as many frames as possible to avoid lag or stutter when getting into a gunfight with other players, especially in Operations where your loot is on the line.

Our system meets the recommended system requirements for Delta Force, and below, we listed the best settings to use. Depending on your setup, you might want to tweak these settings to be lower or higher.

Display

SettingValue
MonitorYour primary monitor
Display AdapterYour gaming GPU (in case you have integrated graphics)
Display ModeFull Screen
ResolutionYour native resolution
Display Refresh RateYour monitor’s refresh rate
Display Area Aspect RatioYour monitor’s aspect ratio
In-Match Frame Rate CapUnlimited
Out-of-Match Frame Rate CapUnlimited
Sharpness50
V-SyncOff
NVIDIA Fast SyncOff

Most of these settings are based on your monitor, and you can leave them on default values. You also want to disable V-Sync and NVIDIA Fast Sync because they can cause input lag and stuttering.

Field of View

SettingValue
Default FOV120.0
Vehicles 3rd Person FOV130.0

Maximum FOV ensures you can see as much as possible when running around on the battlefield. It allows you to spot enemies and enemy movement you otherwise wouldn’t be able to see on the default settings.

Basic Graphics

SettingValue
Graphics PresetCustom
Weapon Motion BlurOff
ReflectionsMedium
Texture Filtering Medium
Ambient OcclusionMedium

Particles		Medium
DistrortionMedium
Scene DetailsMedium
Scene View DistanceHigh

Surprisingly, there was barely any difference in performance between the Low and Medium presets, so we set the baseline on the Medium with increased Scene View Distance, allowing you to see farther during the game.

Advanced Graphics

SettingValue
Depth of FieldOff
Global Illumination QualityMedium
ShadersMedium
TexturesMedium
StreamingMedium
ShadowsLow
Shadow MapLow
Post-ProcessingLow
Volumetric FogLow
AnimationMedium

Most Advanced Graphics settings are also set to Medium except for Shadows and Volumetric Fog, as they require a good chunk of VRAM and don’t serve as much purpose unless you want to try and spot the enemy using their shadows. You can set them to Medium like the rest of the settings if you want to.

Super Resolution

SettingValue
Super Resolution ModeNvidia DLSS
Super ResolutionBalanced
NVIDIA Reflex Low LatencyLow Latency

Super Resolution is a great way to boost performance while keeping the image sharp and clear. If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, DLSS is the best mode for you. Otherwise, you can use AMD FSR. I recommend setting Super Resolution to Balanced or Quality. Performance mode often distorts the image a little bit too much to see clearly. You also want to set NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency if you have it available to Low Latency to reduce input lag.

