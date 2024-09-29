Deadlock Sinner’s Sacrifice – Locations, buffs, and respawn times

The Sinner’s Sacrifice in Deadlock received an exciting tweak that makes breaking these slot machines even more rewarding.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sinner’s Sacrifice in Deadlock, along with their locations on the map, buffs, and respawn times.

Where to find Sinner’s Sacrifice in Deadlock

Only four Sinner’s Sacrifice machines spawn at the 10-minute mark in every Deadlock game. These breakable slot machines have Souls trapped within them, giving them a green appearance in the middle, with the rest golden in color. Some locations spawn two machines next to each other, and neutral creeps guard each area.

You can spot each Sinner’s Sacrifice spawn location with the green circle within a square on the map:

No pain, no gain. Screenshots and remix by Dot Esports

Each Sinner’s Sacrifice can be damaged and eventually broken with melee attacks only, and every attack earns you 20 to 30 Souls—depending on how long the match has been going on. Bashing these machines damages you slightly and triggers the creeps nearby to attack you if you haven’t cleared them already, so ensure you have at least 30 percent HP before heading to break one of these—especially during the early game. The slot machine’s health bar is visible right below its name board, and it takes just over 10 regular hits (or five charged attacks) to break the machine, which earns you an extra 200 Souls.

But that’s not all. After the Sept 26. patch, Sinner’s Sacrifice now drops a collectible buff like the Gold Urn—but unlike the gold statue’s drops, the buffs from the slot machines stick with you throughout the game.

The permanent buffs dropped after breaking every Sinner’s Sacrifice before the 15th-minute mark are:

1.5 percent fire rate

Three percent weapon damage

15 bonus health

Two Spirit Power

Four percent ammo capacity

The Sinner’s Sacrifice buffs go up slightly after the clock hits 15 minutes in your match:

Two percent fire rate

Four percent weapon damage

20 bonus health

Three Spirit Power

Six percent ammo capacity

Once you break a Sinner’s Sacrifice, its icon is no longer visible on the map. Don’t worry; they respawn five minutes after getting destroyed, and you’ll know this with their green icon popping back up on the minimap.

Are Sinner’s Sacrifices worth it in Deadlock?

Unlike grabbing the Soul Urn or defeating the mid-boss, Sinner’s Sacrifice is undoubtedly easier to farm, the only challenging aspect being clearing the few creeps next to each machine. Of course, the Souls gathered from these machines pale compared to the Soul Urn, but they provide decent farm—especially if you’re struggling on your lane.

On top of the farm, the permanent drops now make the Sinner’s Sacrifices all the more worth your time. Grab a few of these drops, and voila, you’ve got enough buffs worth a mid-game item in Deadlock.

