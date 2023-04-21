How to fix Dead Island 2 missing character audio

Dead Island 2 is an action survival game released by Dambuster Studios, wherein players mow down hordes of zombies with six unique playable characters or Slayers. Like almost all new releases, many players have reported bugs shortly after Dead Island 2’s launch, including an audio issue wherein characters have missing audio and dialog.

Sound is an integral part of getting an immersive game experience, though in Dead Island 2, zombie sounds can give away where the infected may be and what kinds of zombies you could be dealing with. Getting your audio back up and running will be extremely important as you continue your adventure throughout the game.

The severity of this character audio issue has widely ranged from player to player. While some users have reported missing dialog from one character, others have seen entirely quiet games with no character audio whatsoever. If you are one of the many experiencing this issue in Dead Island 2, this is what you can do to combat the issue.

How to fix no character audio bug in Dead Island 2

The best way to tackle the character audio bug in Dead Island 2 is to look at your default audio device. Often with such audio issues, players experience problems with headphones though can see the bug cleared up once they switch over to speakers. If you’re having issues, you should also be sure to check your console and game to ensure that there are no software updates that need to be installed that could potentially fix this issue.

More than likely, this issue occurred shortly after Dead Island 2’s initial release. Games often face graphical and audio issues upon release, and developers simply need time to sort out these quality-of-life problems with a quick patch or hotfix. In this case, there is unfortunately not much you can do aside from wait out the problem.