Dead Island 2 released on April 21, bringing back fans to a world infested with zombies a decade after the first title. And like it, the new game is likely offering some songs that are going to become highly popular in the community.

In an RPG-like gameplay, exploration and immersion is key to the player’s experience. For this reason, the soundtrack of the title was seemingly a strong focus from the developer.

The opening song sets the tone for the title, and in addition to a more traditional video games soundtrack, other existing songs from artists can be discovered throughout the game. Here is the full list of artists and their songs featured in Dead Island 2‘s soundtrack.

All songs and artists featured in Dead Island 2‘s soundtrack

In addition to the opening song, the game features many other songs released by artists from several genres. Here is the list:

Stay Alive – FFM ft. Felix Bushe

Sad Wedding – Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

And They Fall Down – Saint Agnes

Drive North – SWMRS

Humans Are Such Easy Prey – Perturbator

Right On, Frankenstein – Death From Above 1979

Lemon Swayze – Kunzite

The other music from the game was mostly composed by Ryan Williams, who worked on many independent games, as well as a few other songs from other composers.

What is the opening song in Dead Island 2?

The opening song of Dead Island 2 is called Drown by Karen O and Danger Mouse. It was released in 2019 with the album Lux Prima. The full album is a collaboration between the artists.

Karen O is a highly versatile artist who delved into rock, punk, folk, and more music genres in the course of her 20-year career. Danger Mouse is known for the mix of genres that make him stand out, too. He juxtaposes elements of rock, hip-hop, pop, and more into his songs. Drown is a fair representation of those unique mixes.

The music also marks clear contrast between its chill atmosphere and the chaotic start of Dead Island 2. It’s unlikely this song will mark the minds of fans as much as Sam B’s Who do you Voodoo, Bitch, but it’s already memorable.